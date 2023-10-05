 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 53,998 in India with Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹53,998
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
Android v10 (Q)
8000 mAh
6 GB
500 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE in India is Rs. 53,998.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver and Mystic Navy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, Mystic Navy
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Display

    11" (27.94 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Width

    165.3 mm

  • Colours

    Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, Mystic Navy

  • Weight

    500 grams

  • Height

    253.8 mm

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.92 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    September 30, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S7 LTE

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 650

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

  • Camera

    13 MP + 5 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 102 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Latest Tablets

