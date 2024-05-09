Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB in India is Rs. 47,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 47,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.