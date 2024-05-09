 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 09 May 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE256GB_Capacity_8000mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE256GB_RAM_8GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE256GB_ScreenSize_10.9inches(27.69cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39364/heroimage/159284-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39364/heroimage/159284-v1-samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS9FE256GB_4
Key Specs
₹47,999
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
523 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹47,999 8% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB in India is Rs. 47,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 47,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More

8% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now
8% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Silver
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now
8% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender
₹51,999 ₹47,999
Buy Now
24% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
₹69,999 ₹52,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    254.3 mm

  • Width

    165.8 mm

  • Weight

    523 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Screen Resolution

    1440 x 2304 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.99 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    October 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 218 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,999 ₹44,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus
18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G
  • Silver
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
₹44,999 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 5g
24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Mystic Black
₹50,998 ₹66,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lte
18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Mountain Gray
₹44,999 ₹54,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB Competitors

8% OFF
Apple iPad Air 2020
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Space Gray
₹45,999 ₹49,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Apple Ipad Air 2020
7% OFF
Apple iPad Mini 2 64GB WiFi plus Cellular
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹43,400 ₹46,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Apple Ipad Mini 2 64gb Wifi Plus Cellular
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹54,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
Realme Pad X 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹39,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb Realme Pad X 5g

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?
Tech Videos

Tablets News

Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹26,999
Check Details

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Lavender Purple, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,999
Check Details

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe 256gb