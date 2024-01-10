Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus in India is Rs. 46,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.