Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 46,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 10 January 2024
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FEPlus_Capacity_10090mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FEPlus_Ram_8GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS9FEPlus_ScreenSize_12.4inches(31.5cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39202/heroimage/158167-v2-samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-plus-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS9FEPlus_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39202/heroimage/158167-v2-samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-plus-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS9FEPlus_4
Key Specs
₹46,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
627 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus in India is Rs. 46,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Width

    185.4 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    627 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Height

    285.4 mm

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.55 %

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

  • Launch Date

    October 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 99.9 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus