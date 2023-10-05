 Samsung Galaxy Tab E Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab E is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 15,500 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1.5 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab E from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab E now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹15,500
9.6 inches (24.38 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
1.5 GB
495 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab E Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab E in India is Rs. 15,500.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab E base model with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E

(1.5 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Silver
₹19,999 ₹14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inches Display, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablets, Gray,

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inches Display, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablets, Gray, (SM-X200NZAAINU)
₹21,599 ₹14,890
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray
₹19,999 ₹14,749
Samsung Galaxy Tab E Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Height

    241.9 mm

  • Weight

    495 grams

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Width

    149.5 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    74.15 %

  • Screen Size

    9.6 inches (24.38 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    June 18, 2015 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab E

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum SC7730

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1.5 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab E News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab E