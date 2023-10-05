Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 36.99 cm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G in India is Rs. 122,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G can be purchased for Rs. 122,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Beige and Graphite. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.