 Tambo Ta 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tambo TA 4

    Tambo TA 4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,599 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tambo TA 4 from HT Tech. Buy Tambo TA 4 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32444/heroimage/126807-v2-tambo-ta-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32444/images/Design/126807-v2-tambo-ta-4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,599
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Tambo Ta 4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 162.2 grams
    • 148.5 mm
    • Jet Black, Champagne, Sapphire Blue
    • 9.1 mm
    • 70.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 260 ppi
    • 74.57 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 640 x 1280 pixels
    • 18:9
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • July 11, 2018 (Official)
    • TA 4
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tambo
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Tambo Ta 4