5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI can cause human extinction, Odisha AI initiative, more

AI Roundup: These are some of the most interesting news around artificial intelligence. Leading researchers and CEOs have issued another warning against the rise of AI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 19:18 IST
Nvidia has been making big moves in the last few weeks. Reports have suggested that the company, which is riding the AI wave, will soon breach the $1 trillion valuation mark. The rise of valuation has increased ever since it announced its new AI supercomputer DGX GH200. On the other hand, a new statement, co-signed by leading AI researchers and CEOs, has been issued which warns people that the unchecked rise of AI can lead to the extinction of humanity. In a separate report, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has launched two new AI initiatives in the state. Let us take a closer look.

Top researchers give AI warning

A statement has been published by a San Francisco-based non-profit, the Center for AI Safety, which has been co-signed by a number of leading AI researchers and influential CEOs including Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman, 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton, Youshua Bengio, and others.

The 22-word statement said, “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war”. The short message has been issued in order to bring governments' and regulators' attention to this critical issue.

Tamil Nadu CM visits Japan to discuss use of AI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the technology firm NEC Future Creation Hub in Japan today, May 30 to discuss how AI could be used in the administration of the government. He also spoke with officials on the issue.

Odisha launches AI initiatives

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched two new AI initiatives called 'Odisha for Artificial Intelligence' and 'Artificial Intelligence for Youth' today. In the first phase, the scheme will be implemented in Bhubaneshwar, Puri, and Cuttack. Odisha for Artificial Intelligence is a free course, 4 hours long, on AI by Intel which will be available on both mobile app and website.

AI for Youth is for students who are below the age of 18. This encompasses 2000 5T schools in the three cities and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas in phase 1.

Nvidia, MediaTek team-up to provide AI for cars

MediaTek and Nvidia will be working together to develop chipsets for automobiles with AI technology. MediaTek will be building SoCs (system-on-chips) that will integrate Nvidia's GPU chiplet, which is powered by AI architecture. MediaTek will also be using the Nvidia DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA and TensorRT software technologies on these new SoCs for automobiles.

Qualcomm says cloud will not be able to fulfill AI demand

As per a report by Yahoo Finance, Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president at Qualcomm said, “As growth in the number of connected devices and data traffic continues to accelerate and data center costs climb, it simply won't be possible to send everything to the cloud. Nor will people want to do so when personal information is involved”.

First Published Date: 30 May, 19:18 IST
