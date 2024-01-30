Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI recreates singers' voices, IIT Madras to set up school of AI, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI recreates singers' voices, IIT Madras to set up school of AI, and more

AI Roundup: AI has been used to recreate late singers’ voices with permission from their families, says AR Rahman; Generative AI helps identify merger and acquisition targets, report finds; IIT Madras to set up School of Data Science and AI, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 30 2024, 18:00 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 30. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, January 30. IIT Madras announced that it has received Rs. 100 Cr. to set up the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Meanwhile, AR Rahman revealed how AI was used to recreate the voice of two late singers for a song in the upcoming film Lal Salaam.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. AI used to recreate late singers' voices: AR Rahman

Taking to his X account, music composer and producer AR Rahman shared a post by Sony Music South highlighting how AI was used to recreate the voices of two late singers – Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. The song, titled Thimiri Yezhuda, has been created for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam. While the news left the internet divided, Rahman revealed that not only permission was taken from the families of the late singers, but also remuneration was provided.

2. Generative AI helps identify merger and acquisition targets

In its annual report released on Tuesday, management consulting firm Bain & Co. said that dealmakers are turning towards generative AI to identify targets for mergers and acquisitions. A total of 300 M&A practitioners were surveyed and 16 percent claimed they had used generative AI in the past for making deals. Moreover, 80 percent of the people said they would implement gen AI within the next three years. Suzanne Kumar, a vice president in Bain's M&A practice and a co-author of the report said, “The longer-term question is whether companies will also use Gen AI for decision making”.

3. Synechron launches ready-to-use AI solutions

Digital transformation consulting firm Synechron announced the launch of a suite of nine AI solutions that are ready to be deployed within weeks. As per the release, the Synechron Nexus is designed to span the nexus between human expertise and AI, while enabling users to automate manually intensive tasks, increase project speed, drive operational efficiencies, and reduce costs across various key business tasks. It includes tools such as Synechron Amplifai, Synechron Clarifai, Synechron Replai, Synechron Codifai, Synechron Verifai, Synechron Identifai, and more.

4. Entera Global rolls out crucial feature for Tally

AI-based accounting software company Entera Global announced the launch of a new feature for its Entera product on Tuesday. As per the release, this feature allows users to import any bank statement into Tally, streamlining financial processes and reducing the manual workload for accountants. Entera uses an AI algorithm to ensure precision in current tasks and memorize user ledgers for future actions. This feature extends its support to statements from major banks in India, including State Bank of India, AXIS, Bank of India, Canara, HDFC, ICICI, Indian Bank, Kotak, Punjab National Bank, Samruddhi Bank, UCO, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and others.

5. IIT Madras to set up School of Data Science and AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Tuesday announced that it has received Rs. 100 Cr. to set up Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. As per a PTI report, the sum was sent by ex-alumnus Sunil Wadhwani, co-founder and CEO Mastech, Inc. and IGATE. The release says with a vision to be among the top AI-focused schools worldwide, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI also aims to advise the Government and policymakers on Data Science and AI-related policy areas.

Also read other top stories today:

AI on Apple devices? Apple is working on making AI models that can work on devices alone by making them smaller. But we may have to wait a few years for these to work to circumnavigate the “memory wall”. Know where things stand here.

AI leaders on the rise! Businesses are scrambling to appoint AI leaders with the recent boom in technology, leaving metaverse leaders in the lurch. Instead, AI is taking their place. Find out more about this shift here.

Saviour against AI! Taylor Swift's deepfake photos went viral on X during the weekend but they've since been taken down. Can the Time's Person of the Year save humanity from the dark side of AI? Know all the details here.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 17:56 IST
