5 things about AI you may have missed today: Huawei introduces Zhiji AI model, Social media AI influencers and more

Huawei introduces Zhiji AI model for weather forecasting; AI models challenge human social media influencers and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 16:26 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, April 7. (Unsplash)

Huawei introduces Zhiji AI model for weather forecasting; AI models challenge human social media influencers; IMD enhances weather forecasting with AI, machine learning; Blind internet users encounter AI aid challenges- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Huawei introduces Zhiji AI model for weather forecasting

Huawei's Zhiji AI model challenges traditional weather forecasting, offering precision within a few kilometres. Developed from Pangu-Weather, it provides a five-day forecast with 3km accuracy. Pangu-Weather, acclaimed as China's best scientific innovation in 2023, revolutionised weather prediction with rapid, accurate forecasts. Published in Nature, it achieved a seven-day forecast in 10 seconds, surpassing traditional methods, the South China Morning Post reported

Also read: iPhone of AI: Sam Altman and former Apple chief designer Jony Ive want $1 billion for ‘revolutionary' project

2. AI models challenge human social media influencers

Social media influencers, facing competition from AI-generated counterparts, are adopting artificial intelligence to enhance their content. Aitana Lopez, with over 300,000 Instagram followers, is one such virtual influencer created by The Clueless, a Barcelona-based "AI modelling agency." Sofia Novales, project manager, cites cost-effectiveness and creative control as advantages, as concerns rise over deepfake videos' proliferation, according to the AFP report. 

3. IMD enhances weather forecasting with AI, machine learning

IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, reveals the India Meteorological Department's adoption of AI and machine learning to improve weather forecasts. These technologies will complement numerical models, aiding in hyper-localized predictions. With a network of Doppler weather radars covering 85 percent of India's landmass, Mohapatra anticipates significant AI integration within five years, enhancing forecast accuracy and sector-specific applications, PTI reported. 

Also read: CEO Sundar Pichai tells what is important for AI chatbots to be successful amid Google Gemini criticisms

4. Blind internet users encounter AI aid challenges

Blind internet users face challenges with AI-driven aids. Jakob Rosin encountered confusion when a screen reader described a toilet while browsing a sports club website due to flawed image description software. Such errors, common worldwide, highlight the need for improved AI fine-tuning. Rising lawsuits, especially in the US, emphasise the importance of accessibility regulations for disabled individuals online, according to a report by the Financial Times. 

Also read: Google Wallet gets a new setting for "Automatically add linked passes”- Here's how it works

5. AI capable of recognising human emotions from audio clips: Study

Study reveals AI's ability to detect human emotions like fear, joy, anger, and sadness accurately from short audio clips. Lead author Hannes Diemerling highlights the importance of vocal cues in expressing emotions, emphasising AI's potential in emotional recognition. Training data, drawn from diverse sources, contributes to AI's performance improvement, promising implications for human-computer interaction and mental health support, Psychology Today reported

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 16:26 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets