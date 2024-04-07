Google Wallet gets a new setting for "Automatically add linked passes”- Here’s how it works

Google Wallet users have something new to look forward to as Google introduces the "Automatically add linked passes" setting. This addition follows the recent introduction of transit payment verification settings, further enhancing the functionality of the digital wallet app.

Found within the "Passes" sub-section of Google Wallet settings on Android, the new feature allows pass providers to automatically add related event tickets, promotions, offers, and more to existing passes. Enabled by default, this setting aims to streamline the user experience by seamlessly integrating additional passes into the wallet, reported 9to5google.

According to Google, the "Auto Linked Pass" will be grouped with the primary pass, with a clear callout above it to inform users of the new addition. This feature supports various pass types, including Event, Boarding, Transit, Offer, Gift card, Loyalty, and Generic passes.

Functionality of "Automatically Add Linked Passes"

The potential applications of this feature are diverse and practical. For example, users can link offers to existing loyalty cards, meal vouchers to boarding passes or event tickets, and parking passes to event tickets, among other possibilities.

Concerns and Control

While the automatic addition of linked passes offers convenience, there are concerns about potential cluttering of the pass list with unwanted promotions and offers. To address this, users have the option to disable the auto behavior, giving them control over their pass management.

Although the "Learn more" link directs users to an unavailable Google Support article, developer documentation from Google provides insights into how Auto Linked Passes work. This functionality allows pass providers to send additional passes to users who already have their existing pass in Google Wallet, or even pre-link passes to a primary pass.

The introduction of the "Automatically add linked passes" setting is part of Google Wallet version 24.10.x and appears to be more widely rolled out compared to previous settings updates. As users explore this new feature, Google aims to ensure that it enhances convenience without overwhelming users with unnecessary pass additions.

