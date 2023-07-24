5 things about AI you may have missed today: News publishers to sue AI firms; police turns to AI and more

Top news publishers to sue AI firms; China's e-commerce platforms to introduce AI hosts for sales; AI utilised for forecasting solar events; Kerala Police's AI face recognition system identifies suspect- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Top News publishers to sue AI firms

Major publishers, including The New York Times, News Corp, Axel Springer, and IAC, are uniting to sue prominent AI firms like Google and OpenAI, according to a report by Forbes. They aim to address concerns about AI using their content for generative models without proper attribution or links, affecting website traffic. IAC's CEO, Joey Levin, warns of AI's profound impact on news media. This move follows IAC Chairman Barry Diller's recent warning of AI's catastrophic effects on publishing. However, amidst these concerns, the Associated Press has signed a deal with OpenAI to licence their news stories' archive, with financial terms undisclosed.

2. China's E-commerce platforms to introduce AI hosts for sale livestream deals

Chinese e-commerce platforms are adopting generative AI technology to create virtual live-streaming hosts for round-the-clock sessions during major retail events like Singles' Day, according to a Firstpost report . This move is intensifying the competition in the live-streaming e-commerce sector, which already generates massive sales. However, the rise of AI-powered hosts also poses a threat to the livelihoods of over 400,000 human live-streamers across various platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao Live, Tencent's WeChat, and ByteDance's Douyin and Kuaishou Technology. The impact of generative AI on traditional occupations in China is becoming increasingly apparent.

3. AI utilised for forecasting Solar events

Researchers from the University of Graz in Austria and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia have employed artificial intelligence to analyse the magnetic field in the upper atmosphere of the Sun. By using a neural network trained on physics data and integrated observational data, they successfully simulated the Sun's magnetic field, helping them better understand solar behaviour, such as sunspots and solar events. This discovery has significant implications for space weather prediction, crucial for our understanding of the Sun's impact on Earth and our survival.

4. Kerala Police's AI face recognition system identifies suspect

The Kerala Police has incorporated an AI-powered Face Recognition System (FRS) into its 'iCops' mobile app, aiding in the identification of criminals through advanced facial recognition technology, according to mathrubhumi.com. By comparing images of suspects with a database of 1.5 lakh pictures of criminals, the system allows for quick identification of individuals. In a recent case of attempted theft at St. Anthony's Church, the FRS helped identify the suspect, Kader Basha, who had multiple pending cases against him in various districts. Developed by technical expert police officers of the CCTNS division, the FRS has proved to be valuable in law enforcement efforts.

5. Salesforce CEO shares his AI predictions

Salesforce CEO emphasises the significance of responsible AI use and the future of work. He highlights that the impact of technologies depends on how we wield them. He was speaking to the Washington Post. To avoid drastic consequences like Hiroshima, a collective effort from various stakeholders, including companies, governments, and non-governmental organisations, is necessary. Collaboratively establishing guidelines for AI technology will enable a better understanding of its far-reaching implications.