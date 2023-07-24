Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: News publishers to sue AI firms; police turns to AI and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: News publishers to sue AI firms; police turns to AI and more

AI Roundup: Top News publishers to sue AI firms: Report, China's E-commerce platforms take to AI, police turn to AI to identify suspect and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 21:42 IST
Solar storms that plagued the Earth this week: Massive solar flare eruption, 2 CME strikes, more
geomagnetic storm
1/5 The week began with a minor solar storm incident on Monday, when aurora displays were seen in some high-latitude areas. The solar activity didn't stop there as another new sunspot, AR3363, that appeared to be crackling with solar flares also began moving towards Earth's view. (Pixabay)
Solar storm
2/5 The very next day, the unstable region on Sun began exploding. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory detected a massive M6-class solar flare that kept erupting for a long duration. Reportedly, it released more energy than some X-class flares. This sparked a planet-wide shortwave radio blackout. (Pixabay)
Solar Orbites captures solar eruption
3/5 On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) prediction models confirmed that a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) released during the flare eruption, and it was set to deliver a glancing blow to the Earth.  (NASA)
Solar Flare
4/5 NOAA declared a 3-day warning for solar storms as it confirmed that yet another CME cloud is also headed for our planet and can impact the magnetosphere on July 22. The first CME was expected to strike on Friday, July 21. (NASA SDO)
Solar flare
5/5 On Friday, the first of two CME struck the Earth, delivering the second minor solar storm for the week. The second CME was expected to strike by July 22 and intensify the first ongoing storm. The resultant effect has been forecasted to even spark a G3-class geomagnetic storm. Now, the weekend appears to be a quiet one, as no further solar activity is expected. But with multiple new sunspots expected to come to the Earth's view over the weekend, the next week can be even more chaotic. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 24. (Reuters)

Top news publishers to sue AI firms; China's e-commerce platforms to introduce AI hosts for sales; AI utilised for forecasting solar events; Kerala Police's AI face recognition system identifies suspect- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Top News publishers to sue AI firms

Major publishers, including The New York Times, News Corp, Axel Springer, and IAC, are uniting to sue prominent AI firms like Google and OpenAI, according to a report by Forbes. They aim to address concerns about AI using their content for generative models without proper attribution or links, affecting website traffic. IAC's CEO, Joey Levin, warns of AI's profound impact on news media. This move follows IAC Chairman Barry Diller's recent warning of AI's catastrophic effects on publishing. However, amidst these concerns, the Associated Press has signed a deal with OpenAI to licence their news stories' archive, with financial terms undisclosed.

2. China's E-commerce platforms to introduce AI hosts for sale livestream deals

Chinese e-commerce platforms are adopting generative AI technology to create virtual live-streaming hosts for round-the-clock sessions during major retail events like Singles' Day, according to a Firstpost report . This move is intensifying the competition in the live-streaming e-commerce sector, which already generates massive sales. However, the rise of AI-powered hosts also poses a threat to the livelihoods of over 400,000 human live-streamers across various platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao Live, Tencent's WeChat, and ByteDance's Douyin and Kuaishou Technology. The impact of generative AI on traditional occupations in China is becoming increasingly apparent.

3. AI utilised for forecasting Solar events

Researchers from the University of Graz in Austria and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia have employed artificial intelligence to analyse the magnetic field in the upper atmosphere of the Sun. By using a neural network trained on physics data and integrated observational data, they successfully simulated the Sun's magnetic field, helping them better understand solar behaviour, such as sunspots and solar events. This discovery has significant implications for space weather prediction, crucial for our understanding of the Sun's impact on Earth and our survival.

4. Kerala Police's AI face recognition system identifies suspect

The Kerala Police has incorporated an AI-powered Face Recognition System (FRS) into its 'iCops' mobile app, aiding in the identification of criminals through advanced facial recognition technology, according to mathrubhumi.com. By comparing images of suspects with a database of 1.5 lakh pictures of criminals, the system allows for quick identification of individuals. In a recent case of attempted theft at St. Anthony's Church, the FRS helped identify the suspect, Kader Basha, who had multiple pending cases against him in various districts. Developed by technical expert police officers of the CCTNS division, the FRS has proved to be valuable in law enforcement efforts.

5. Salesforce CEO shares his AI predictions

Salesforce CEO emphasises the significance of responsible AI use and the future of work. He highlights that the impact of technologies depends on how we wield them. He was speaking to the Washington Post. To avoid drastic consequences like Hiroshima, a collective effort from various stakeholders, including companies, governments, and non-governmental organisations, is necessary. Collaboratively establishing guidelines for AI technology will enable a better understanding of its far-reaching implications.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 21:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets