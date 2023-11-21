5 things about AI you may have missed today: OpenAI looks to quell staff mutiny, Wipro-Nvidia AI partnership, more

Icon
AI Roundup: OpenAI top brass is in intense discussions to squash the staff mutiny and to unify the company; Wipro and Nvidia are all set to form a partnership for AI in healthcare.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 22:09 IST
The OpenAI-Sam Altman saga continues to dominate the headlines in the artificial intelligence space for the 5th day in a row. Today, November 21, reports revealed that OpenAI is now under intense discussions to quell the staff mutiny that saw 500+ employees threatening to resign from the company if Altman was not reinstated. In other news, Wipro and Nvidia formed a partnership to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of AI. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

OpenAI aims to unify the company

OpenAI is reportedly engaged in "intense discussions" to address internal turmoil after the removal of CEO Sam Altman. A memo from vice president of global affairs Anna Makanju, obtained by Bloomberg reveals concern among employees, with many threatening to quit unless Altman returns. The disarray followed Altman's removal and the unexpected appointment of Emmett Shear, former Twitch chief, as interim CEO by the board. The company is working to unify its workforce amid the unrest.

"OpenAI management is in touch with Altman, Shear and the board “but they are not prepared to give us a final response this evening,” Makanju wrote in the memo.

Wipro, Nvidia partner for AI in healthcare

Wipro has partnered with Nvidia to foster healthcare companies to adopt generative AI in healthcare, as per a report by PTI. The collaboration involves utilizing Nvidia's AI software to enhance Wipro's existing healthcare solutions in areas like the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid. The aim is to deliver scalable AI-enabled innovations for the healthcare industry and advance healthcare solutions with powerful computing capabilities, as stated by Wipro Enterprise Futuring President and Managing Partner Nagendra Bandaru.

Bengaluru to use AI for traffic management

Bengaluru plans to enhance traffic monitoring using AI, reports Moneycontrol. Police officials aim to employ state-of-the-art data analytics to monitor traffic congestion on 20 major roads in the city, including Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road, Hosur Road, Bellary Road, Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, and Bannerghatta Road. A selected firm will develop an AI-based search engine for efficient traffic management.

“AI software (smart traffic engine) will primarily aid us in monitoring the congestion levels/ vehicle queue lengths on 20 identified high-density corridors," Joint commissioner of police (Bengaluru traffic), MN Anucheth, told Moneycontrol.

Cambridge University sets up center for AI and technology

Cambridge University has established the Institute for Technology and Humanity, a new center focusing on AI and technology, reports BBC. The institute aims to ensure that the swift progress in AI benefits humanity. Director Dr. Stephen Cave expressed the goal of enabling researchers to comprehend the dual nature of AI as a "double-edged sword" and emphasized the importance of minimizing technological risks. The institute seeks to learn from history and channel advancements in technology for the well-being of humans.

"Previous waves of technological transformation helped us thrive as a species, with higher incomes and life expectancy, and more people alive than ever before. But those waves also had huge costs," said Dr Cave.

AI startup Zerve raises 3.8mn dollars in pre-seed funding

Irish startup Zerve has secured 3.8 million dollars in pre-seed funding to enhance its research and development efforts, according to a report by the Irish Times. The funds will also be used to expand the company's staff, with plans to double the current team of 12 in the next year. Zerve, established in 2021, focuses on data science and AI. The company's platform facilitates collaboration between data science and AI development teams by providing a cloud-based serverless environment for real-time collaboration and stable deployment.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 22:08 IST
