Aditya-L1: Know how much the ISRO mission will cost and check comparison with NASA

With less than a day to go until the launch, here’s how much India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 will reportedly cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 17:34 IST
ISRO conducts rehearsals for Aditya-L1 launch
Aditya L1
India is all set to launch its first solar mission tomorrow, Aditya-L1. The aim of this mission is to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is expected to provide crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields.
image caption
According to ISRO, The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will be used to carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.
Aditya L1
ISRO has recently announced that the launch rehearsal of Aditya L1 has been completed along with the vehicle's internal checks. ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed".
Aditya L1
4/5 ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (SDO/NASA)
Aditya L1
After India's Successful landing on the lunar surface, the hope from Aditya L1 is high. In an update from ISRO, it has been confirmed by Pragyan Rover that there is presence of Sulphur on Lunar Surface. India became the first country to successfully land on the moon's south pole.
Aditya-L1
View all Images
Aditya-L1, along with the PSLV-C57, is now being readied for the launch and has been rolled out onto the Launch Pad 2 of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

India is about to embark on yet another historic journey, this time to the Sun. Just a few days ago, India was in the news as the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was successful as it achieved a soft landing on the lunar South Pole, becoming the first in the world to do so. Now, with its solar mission named Aditya-L1, which is set to launch on September 2, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) hopes to unravel the mysteries of the Sun.

The spacecraft, along with the PSLV-C57, is now being readied for the launch and has been rolled out onto the Launch Pad 2 of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman S Somnath said, “We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. So tomorrow, we have to start the countdown for the day after tomorrow's launch.”

With less than a day to go until the launch, here's how much India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 will reportedly cost.

Aditya-L1: Cost

India is renowned for its cost-effective space missions. The Chandrayaan-1, which launched in October 2008 with the aim of mapping the lunar surface for chemical, and mineralogical composition, cost Rs. 386 crore. The next two lunar missions, Chandrayaan-2 and the recent Chandrayaan-3 were also carried out with a cost of Rs. 978 crore and Rs. 600 crore respectively, which is even less than the budget of Hollywood space films such as Interstellar and Gravity.

Aditya-L1 is also expected to be a cost-effective mission. While ISRO has not revealed the latest cost breakdown of the mission, a previous Lok Sabha query revealed that the Government of India had allocated a budget of about Rs. 378.53 crore for the solar mission, excluding launch costs.

Vs other space missions

This would make Aditya-1 one of the cheapest solar missions ever undertaken. In comparison, NASA's STEREO spacecraft, which was launched on October 25, 2006, with the aim of studying the structure and evolution of solar storms as they emerge from the Sun, cost a staggering $550 million.

On the other hand, NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which is flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft in history, reportedly cost NASA a staggering $1.5 billion, due to the complex technology and meticulous research involved in its development.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 17:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets