After Twitter, Elon Musk renames TweetDeck as XPro; New logo begins appearing on the site

Twitter's rebranding exercise is complete and the platform is now known as X. But owner Elon Musk is not done yet. After renaming the social media platform, he is now renaming all the associated assets of the platform as well. Twitter Blue has already become Blue, and there were some reports that tweets can be renamed as ‘posts' after some users briefly saw the name change on the platform on Monday. Now, the latest victim of the renaming exercise is TweetDeck, the dashboard application for managing multiple accounts of the microblogging site. TweetDeck is going to be renamed to XPro, and the new branding has begun appearing in some places, including the top of the landing page.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the new XPro branding appears when a user (who is signed out) visits the TweetDeck homepage. The same branding can also be seen on the top of your browser tab, where typically the logos of the website you visit appear. Notably, the URL for the landing page is still tweetdeck.twitter.com, and it is not known if it will be changed or not.

TweetDeck is now XPro

TweetDeck is an essential tool for many users who either manage large Twitter communities, own multiple accounts, or businesses that let their social media be handled by a team. The tool enables users to gain more control over posting content and scheduling them, as well as managing the flow, checking other posts, and more.

Last week, Musk announced in a tweet that TweetDeck will be gone and replaced. He said, “Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins”. The latter part was a joke, but with Musk, anything is possible.

However, the new TweetDeck, or XPro as it is now called, will not be available for everyone. On July 3, the Twitter Support account (now Support) tweeted that a new and improved version of the dashboard was coming that would add features such as full composer functionality, access to Spaces, video docking, polling, and more but users need to be verified within 30 days to use the platform. That deadline is ending tomorrow.