 Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark leaks and launch projections unveiled: All you need to know | Tech News
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark leaks and launch projections unveiled: All you need to know

Excitement mounts as leaked benchmarks shed light on the performance of Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Learn more about its core architecture and anticipated debut in flagship smartphones later this year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 23:02 IST
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
Get ready for a new era of mobile performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, set to redefine smartphone capabilities. (unsplash)

Rumors regarding the forthcoming Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, are circulating with anticipation. Expected to debut later this year, likely around October, the SoC has garnered attention, especially with recent benchmark leaks and insights from tipster DigitalChatStation.

Benchmark Insights and Architecture Details

According to DigitalChatStation, leaked benchmarks of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 were based on low-frequency engineering samples of the chipset. Such practices are commonplace during the early stages of development to assess stability. It's important to note that the Geekbench numbers seen thus far might not fully represent the chipset's final performance.

DigitalChatStation provided additional details on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 architecture. It will adopt a "2+6" core setup, indicating a combination of high-performance and efficiency cores. The "2" likely represents high-performance cores, speculated to operate at clock speeds ranging between 3.6 GHz to 4.0 GHz. However, specifics regarding the clock speeds of the remaining "6" efficiency cores remain undisclosed.

For context, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC purportedly achieved scores around 2,700 points in single-core and 10,000 points in multi-core tests on Geekbench 6.

Launch Timeline and Expected Devices

In terms of the launch timeline, DigitalChatStation suggests that the first smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will hit the market in October. Earlier speculations pointed towards Xiaomi 15 being the pioneer model, followed by the iQOO 13 and the OnePlus 13 shortly after. The anticipated unveiling of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is slated to occur during the company's Snapdragon Summit, possibly scheduled for early October. Further insights into the chipset are expected to emerge in the coming days.

As anticipation mounts for the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, insights from DigitalChatStation shed light on its benchmark performance and architectural details. With a launch expected in October, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of devices powered by this next-generation SoC. Stay tuned for further developments in the days ahead.

 

First Published Date: 06 May, 23:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets