Icon
Home Tech News Amazon rallies on cloud recovery as it chases Microsoft for AI business

Amazon rallies on cloud recovery as it chases Microsoft for AI business

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Thursday the cloud business was stabilizing as large expansions with existing customers and first-time agreements were likely to aid growth in the final three months of the year.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 17:49 IST
Icon
Amazon
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy touted the AI opportunity for Amazon Web Services (AWS), saying that he expected the technology to lead to "tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the next several years". (REUTERS)
Amazon
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy touted the AI opportunity for Amazon Web Services (AWS), saying that he expected the technology to lead to "tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the next several years". (REUTERS)

Amazon.com rallied nearly 6% on Friday on signs that growth in its main profit driver, the cloud business, was picking up pace after two years of sluggishness due to lower client spending.

The company was on track to add more than $70 billion to its market capitalization based on its premarket share price of $127. Smaller cloud rivals Microsoft and Alphabet also gained around 1% each.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Thursday the cloud business was stabilizing as large expansions with existing customers and first-time agreements were likely to aid growth in the final three months of the year.

He also touted the AI opportunity for Amazon Web Services (AWS), saying that he expected the technology to lead to "tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the next several years".

Wall Street cheered the positive commentary for the business that brings in almost all of Amazon's profit, but had slowed after the pandemic as customers cut costs.

"Tech investors can breathe a sigh of relief, Bernstein analysts said in a client note, adding that "AWS growth sounds ready to re-accelerate even without AI."

About 19 brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, pushing their median view to $173, according to LSEG data.

Amazon shares have rallied 40% this year, but they have lost nearly 8% in the past two days after Alphabet warned that cloud customers were curbing spending.

In the July-September period, Amazon posted its first quarter-on-quarter increase in cloud growth in nearly two years, although the unit's revenue fell short of estimates.

The 12.3% growth in AWS was also slower than the 29% rise seen at Microsoft's Azure cloud business, which had topped market estimates. Google Cloud grew 22.5% in the period.

Amazon trades at 38.49 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared with Microsoft's 27.85 and Alphabet's 18.66.

To be sure, Amazon's cloud business is larger than that of Microsoft and Google. But the e-commerce firm is seen as a laggard in the AI race that Microsoft is leading with its bet on OpenAI and focus on big clients that already use its services.

Amazon has tried to catch up by signing a deal in September to invest up to $4 billion in chatbot-maker Anthropic and rolling out its Bedrock AI service that has drawn thousands of customers.

"Generative AI is a massive catalyst that could re-ignite growth within the (AWS) franchise," said Global X analyst Tejas Dessai.

“We see some major partnerships secured in this quarter, as key towards driving that growth in the coming quarters.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 17:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon