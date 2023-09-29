Icon
Amazon Savings Alerts! Grab up to 60% off on Sony, Jabra Elite earbuds and more

Good news! Amazon has announced the dates for the Great Indian Festival Day Sale 2023 - the sale will be live from October 8. While the official sale is yet to commence, you don't have to wait to get the benefits of some amazing deals now available on Amazon.

Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Grab up to 57% off on Air Fryers
Amazon
1/6 The Amazon Kickstarter Sale 2023 is now live, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of products you may have had your eye on. This is not part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is set to commence on October 8th, with an early start on October 7th for Prime members. However, leading up to this major event, Amazon has launched a Kickstarter sale that's brimming with discounts, deals, and enticing offers. It's the perfect moment to snag some remarkable bargains, with opportunities for exchange offers, bank discounts, cashback deals, and even installment payment plans at no extra cost. To help you navigate this sale, we have compiled a list of the top 5 Amazon Kickstarter Day deals on Air Fryers. (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity: The Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is a versatile kitchen appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, grill, and dehydrate food. With a generous 4.6-liter capacity, it's ideal for cooking for a crowd. Featuring 9 pre-set menus, it simplifies the preparation of your favorite dishes. For a limited time, you can grab the Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi for just Rs. 7,285 on Amazon Prime Day, saving a significant 44 percent. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer: The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer offers a healthier way to prepare meals without excessive oil. It can handle a variety of foods, including chicken, fish, vegetables, and even desserts. During Amazon Prime Day, this fryer is available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 14,999, offering a substantial 53 percent off. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer: Amazon Prime Day brings a whopping 61 percent discount on the Pigeon Healthyfry Digital Air Fryer. This popular appliance boasts 360° high-speed air circulation technology and a non-stick 4.2-liter basket. It's perfect for cooking an array of foods, from chicken and fish to vegetables and french fries. This exceptional air fryer can be yours for just Rs. 3,248, down from its previous MRP of Rs. 7,995, providing an astounding 59 percent savings. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W: The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W is a favored kitchen companion, allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods with up to 80% less oil, all while maintaining that deep-fried taste. During Amazon Prime Day, it's available at the discounted price of Rs. 3,999, marking a 50% reduction from the regular price of Rs. 8,000. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi with 4L Capacity: For those seeking a healthier cooking method, the Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi is an excellent choice. It utilizes hot air circulation to evenly cook food without the need for excessive oil, delivering all the flavors without the unhealthy fats. This air fryer also boasts additional features such as a digital touch panel, a 60-minute timer, and a basket release button. During the Amazon India sale, the Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi with 4L Capacity is available for just Rs. 7,285, a generous 44% discount off its regular price of Rs. 12,995. This is the lowest price ever offered for this air fryer, making it the perfect time to make your purchase decision. Don't miss out on these remarkable deals during the Amazon Kickstarter Sale 2023. (Amazon)
Amazon
Amazon Kickstarter deals: Massive discounts on headphones, including Sony, Sennheiser, Samsung, Jabra, and boAt. (Pexels)

Exciting news for all you shoppers out there! The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is set to roll out in just over a week. This shopping extravaganza kicks off on October 8. During this festival, Amazon is going all out with deals and discounts on various cool stuff like headphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, laptops, Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV gadgets, Kindle e-readers, and much more. But wait, there's more! Before the big event, they have already rolled out some early deals that offer awesome discounts on top-notch headphones. Let's take a peek at the best bargains for your wallet.

1. Sony WF-1000XM4

These Sony earbuds are simply awesome, thanks to their fancy Integrated Processor V1. It's like having a superhero for noise-cancellation, and it's super efficient with the battery too. With four microphones doing their magic, your phone calls will be crystal clear. These earbuds can last for 8 hours, and their case can give them an extra 16 hours of life. And if you're in a hurry, just a 5-minute charge will give you an hour of music. Right now, you can grab these for a huge 42% discount, at just Rs. 14,579.

 

B094C4VDJZ-1

2. Sennheiser HD 450SE

If you are into over-the-ear headphones, check out these beauties from Sennheiser. They not only sound amazing but also give you deep and thumping bass. Plus, they can keep the music going for a whopping 30 hours! You get easy controls, and they even have a button for calling Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. And guess what? You can fine-tune the sound to your liking with the Sennheiser app. These headphones are now a steal at a 40% discount, only Rs. 8,990.

B08T123MCT-2

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are listed at Rs. 15,990 on Amazon. But here's the kicker: you can save up to Rs. 5,000 with some bank offers. These in-ear earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 and are splash-resistant with an IPX7 rating. With ANC on, you can groove for up to five hours. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy device with Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher, you'll enjoy some top-notch Hi-Fi audio. Right now, you can snag these for Rs. 16,900, a solid 15% off.

B0B8YMQRFV-3

4. Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds are a real steal at half their original price on Amazon. You can even shave off an extra Rs. 1,250 if you use an SBI Bank credit card or EMI. These earbuds have a fancy IP57 rating and offer Spotify Tap Playback, ANC, HearThrough tech, and even Google Fast Pair. With up to 28 hours of battery life, they've got your back. Plus, they play nice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These gems are now available at just Rs. 7,999, a cool 27% off.

B09N88LDC6-4

5. boAt Rockerz 245 Pro

For budget-conscious shoppers, the boAt Rockerz 245 Pro neckband earphones are a hot ticket. They rock ENx tech for better calls and are splash-proof with an IPX4 rating. With 20 hours of battery life and super-fast charging, you won't miss a beat. And they can connect to two devices at once. Grab them now for a whopping 60% off, at just Rs. 1,199.

B0BBVF6681-5

Happy shopping, folks! These deals won't last forever, so don't miss out on the big savings!

