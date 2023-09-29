Amazon Savings Alerts! Grab up to 60% off on Sony, Jabra Elite earbuds and more

Exciting news for all you shoppers out there! The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is set to roll out in just over a week. This shopping extravaganza kicks off on October 8. During this festival, Amazon is going all out with deals and discounts on various cool stuff like headphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, laptops, Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV gadgets, Kindle e-readers, and much more. But wait, there's more! Before the big event, they have already rolled out some early deals that offer awesome discounts on top-notch headphones. Let's take a peek at the best bargains for your wallet.

These Sony earbuds are simply awesome, thanks to their fancy Integrated Processor V1. It's like having a superhero for noise-cancellation, and it's super efficient with the battery too. With four microphones doing their magic, your phone calls will be crystal clear. These earbuds can last for 8 hours, and their case can give them an extra 16 hours of life. And if you're in a hurry, just a 5-minute charge will give you an hour of music. Right now, you can grab these for a huge 42% discount, at just Rs. 14,579.

2. Sennheiser HD 450SE

If you are into over-the-ear headphones, check out these beauties from Sennheiser. They not only sound amazing but also give you deep and thumping bass. Plus, they can keep the music going for a whopping 30 hours! You get easy controls, and they even have a button for calling Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. And guess what? You can fine-tune the sound to your liking with the Sennheiser app. These headphones are now a steal at a 40% discount, only Rs. 8,990.

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are listed at Rs. 15,990 on Amazon. But here's the kicker: you can save up to Rs. 5,000 with some bank offers. These in-ear earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 and are splash-resistant with an IPX7 rating. With ANC on, you can groove for up to five hours. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy device with Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher, you'll enjoy some top-notch Hi-Fi audio. Right now, you can snag these for Rs. 16,900, a solid 15% off.

4. Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds are a real steal at half their original price on Amazon. You can even shave off an extra Rs. 1,250 if you use an SBI Bank credit card or EMI. These earbuds have a fancy IP57 rating and offer Spotify Tap Playback, ANC, HearThrough tech, and even Google Fast Pair. With up to 28 hours of battery life, they've got your back. Plus, they play nice with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These gems are now available at just Rs. 7,999, a cool 27% off.

5. boAt Rockerz 245 Pro

For budget-conscious shoppers, the boAt Rockerz 245 Pro neckband earphones are a hot ticket. They rock ENx tech for better calls and are splash-proof with an IPX4 rating. With 20 hours of battery life and super-fast charging, you won't miss a beat. And they can connect to two devices at once. Grab them now for a whopping 60% off, at just Rs. 1,199.

Happy shopping, folks! These deals won't last forever, so don't miss out on the big savings!