    Trending News

    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Apple Blames Rotten Holiday Quarter on Supply Chain, Economy

    Apple Blames Rotten Holiday Quarter on Supply Chain, Economy

    Apple Inc. reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 08:19 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone
    View all Images
    Apple blames rotten holiday quarter on supply chain, economy. (Bloomberg)

    Apple Inc. reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales, exposing cracks in what has been one of tech's most resilient companies.

    Revenue fell 5.5% to $117.2 billion in the December quarter, Apple's biggest sales period of the year, coming in well short of the average Wall Street estimate of $121.1 billion. It was Apple's first quarterly decline since 2019 and the first time the company has missed analysts' holiday sales projections since 2015.

    Shares fell 3% during premarket trading in New York on Friday, the morning after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook discussed a rebound in China, which is emerging from strict Covid-19 rules. He also said Apple's production problems have subsided.

    The iPhone and Mac were particular weak spots for Apple last quarter, dragged down by a broader slump afflicting mobile devices and computers. The Covid restrictions in China added to Apple's woes, making it harder to ship enough of the most popular versions of the iPhone. Timing was another issue: The company didn't launch new Macs and HomePods until recent weeks, missing the end of the holiday quarter.

    “The world continues to face unprecedented circumstances — from inflation to war in Eastern Europe to the enduring impacts of the pandemic — and we know that Apple is not immune to it,” Cook said on a conference call. “But whatever conditions we face, our approach is always the same. We are thoughtful and deliberate.”

    Earnings came in at $1.88 per share during the fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. That compared with an average estimate of $1.94 per share.

    The Cupertino, California-based technology giant didn't provide a detailed outlook for the second quarter, continuing an approach it adopted at the start of the pandemic in 2020, but it did lay out some expectations.

    Apple said that its performance in the March quarter would mirror that of the first quarter. That means a revenue decline of about 5% — compared with $97.3 billion a year earlier — could be in the cards. On the positive side, the company said iPhone revenue would accelerate in the March quarter and that services revenue would grow. However, the iPad and Mac will likely decline.

    Apple shares had closed up 3.7% at $150.82 in New York. They have gained 16% this year.

    Apple generated $65.8 billion from the iPhone in the period, missing the estimate of $68.3 billion. That also represents a decline from the $71.6 billion that the product brought in a year earlier.

    While the latest iPhone was a more significant leap than the previous version, the factories producing the popular Pro models in China were shuttered for weeks during the quarter due to pandemic restrictions.

    The company made $7.74 billion from the Mac, far short of the $9.7 billion estimate. That's also a significant drop from $10.9 billion a year ago.

    It was a tough year-over-year comparison given that Apple launched a revamped MacBook Pro line in the previous holiday period. This time around, it didn't update the MacBook Pro and Mac mini models until the current quarter.

    The wearables, home and accessories division — a unit that includes the Apple Watch, HomePod speakers, Apple TV, AirPods and Beats products — brought in $13.5 billion. That fell short of Wall Street expectations of $15.3 billion. The division's sales also represented a decline from last year's $14.7 billion.

    Other areas fared better. The iPad brought in $9.4 billion, beating the estimate of $7.8 billion. Apple launched minor iPad Pro updates and a revamped entry-level model in October. That led to growth from a weaker iPad quarter a year ago.

    Services generated $20.8 billion, exceeding estimates of $20.5 billion and growing from $19.5 billion a year ago. A price hike helped. The cost of Apple Music climbed by $1 per month, with Apple TV+ going up by $2. The category also includes the App Store, AppleCare customer service and repairs, and offerings like Arcade and News+.

    Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri noted that the services revenue was a record total and that — holding currency constant — the company increased its overall sales.

    And Cook said that Apple would continue to refine its supply chain.

    “The last three years have been a pretty difficult time, between Covid and silicon shortages and the like,” he said. “I think we have had a very resilient supply chain.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 08:18 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more