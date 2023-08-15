Apple iPhone 14 to be launched with this big upgrade?

Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September but no date has been announced yet. It is also rumoured that the new generation of iPhone will support USB-C port charging after the EU mandated the policy for all smartphones. Now, another tipster says that iPhone 14 models may receive an upgrade from Lighting charge to USB-C port, but it will happen only after the launch of iPhone 15. Check out what we know so far.

iPhone 14 USB-C port

According to a Tweet on X ( formally Twitter) @aaron613, tvOS 17 beta code unveils that six iPhone models are on the list for this upgrade including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and most likely the other 2 are iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The sole reason for the drastic change is to comply with EU legislation that will be put into effect in 2024.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also, every time a new generation of iPhone releases, Apple puts its older models on sale as mid-range smartphones. Therefore, to continue this policy, Apple may bring out the USB-C.

According to a ZDNet report, it is also suspected that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be discontinued soon after the launch of the iPhone 15 series so the sale of the latest model does not get affected.

If the rumour came out to be true then it will be the first time in the history of Apple that it will upgrade its charging port for already-launched products. The Lighting charge came into effect in 2012 with the launch of the iPhone 5. However, since 2018, it switched to USB-C type charging for its MacBook and iPad.

Apple's only concern about the upgrade is that the use of the Lightning cable restricts its products to its own exclusive ecosystem. And allowing a universal cable would be opposite to Apple's business style. But the decision had to be made to meet the regulations not only for the EU but for other countries as well.