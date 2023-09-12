iPhone 15 Pro leaked! Image of action button revealed ahead of Apple 2023 event

Apple Event 2023 : Apple will be launching its latest iPhone 15 models today in just a few more hours at the Apple event, which has been dubbed as “Wonderlust.” As the iPhone 15 launch nears, tipsters are still very much active in releasing leaks, which is also keeping the excitement high. There are various new upgrades that will be seen during the new iPhone launch. Now, a case image of the iPhone 15 Pro action button was released and notably, this feature may be announced at the Apple 2023 event.

iPhone 15 Pro model's action button

A smartphone case maker called Spigen posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) that shows the left side of the iPhone 15 case, which has a third button over the volume knob. The tipster says the image is “something's different”. Earlier, it was rumoured that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a new action button that will replace the mute button. Now, the shared case image increases the chances of it happening. However, it is still not quite confirmed as Apple has not shared anything about the iPhone 15 Pro and the action button officially.

It is rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro action button may include various functionalities including the mute/ ring functionally for easy accessibility. The button may include more shortcut features that may improve the user experience. The new button may also be integrated with iOS 17 which may introduce task performances such as managing camera functionalities, flashlight, Magnifier, translation, and more. Also read: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, all the 11th hour launch leaks you should know about

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with new upgrades such as a new titanium frame, and USB-C type port. The latter will likely sport the periscope lens too.

More functionality about the rumoured action button and iPhone 15 specs will be announced at today's Apple launch event. The event will officially take place at the company's California headquarters at 10 AM PT. Indian viewers can watch the event live at 10:30 PM IST and in the US at 10 AM PT (California).