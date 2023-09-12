Icon

iPhone 15 Pro leaked! Image of action button revealed ahead of Apple 2023 event

Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 series will be launched in a few hours today. Just before the launch, a tipster has leaked a photo of iPhone 15 Pro action button.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 17:45 IST
Apple Event 2023: Check the upgrades expected in iPhone 15 models
1/5 The iPhone 15 series will be launching today at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place at the 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US. People in India can watch the new iPhone launch event live at 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California). This year, Apple is bringing several new upgrades to the iPhone 15 series vis a vis the iPhone 14 series. (Apple)
2/5 iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 is expected to feature Dynamic Island which was available in iPhone 14 Pro Max. The display size may remain 6.1-inch, however, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with A16 Bionic chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. As per leaks, the iPhone 15 may get an upgraded 48MP main sensor. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 15 may have curved edges and it may support a USB-C type charging port. (Pexels)
3/5 iPhone 15 Plus: The iPhone 15 Plus may come with a display size of 6.7-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate. As per rumours, the smartphone may feature the A16 Bionic chipset along with 6GB of RAM. It is expected that the battery size will also be increased. It may support a larger 48MP main sensor than the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to feature a USB-C type charging port. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
4/5 iPhone 15 Pro: The Pro models are expected to get substantial upgrades such as the new A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. The display size is rumoured to be 6.1 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It may come with a new titanium frame that may reduce its weight as compared to its predecessors. It may also get a new action button in place of the mute button. It will also feature  Dynamic Island and a USB-C type port.  (Unsplash)
5/5 iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to have a new  A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. In terms of camera, it may get a  48MP main camera with a new periscope camera that with improve the zooming capabilities. It is expected to feature a  titanium frame which will reduce the weight. Furthermore, it may support an action button, Dynamic Island, and USB-C type charging port. It may also feature a slimmer bezel of 1.5mm thickness. (Unsplash)
Apple Event 2023 : Apple will be launching its latest iPhone 15 models today in just a few more hours at the Apple event, which has been dubbed as “Wonderlust.” As the iPhone 15 launch nears, tipsters are still very much active in releasing leaks, which is also keeping the excitement high. There are various new upgrades that will be seen during the new iPhone launch. Now, a case image of the iPhone 15 Pro action button was released and notably, this feature may be announced at the Apple 2023 event.

Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

iPhone 15 Pro model's action button

A smartphone case maker called Spigen posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) that shows the left side of the iPhone 15 case, which has a third button over the volume knob. The tipster says the image is “something's different”. Earlier, it was rumoured that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a new action button that will replace the mute button. Now, the shared case image increases the chances of it happening. However, it is still not quite confirmed as Apple has not shared anything about the iPhone 15 Pro and the action button officially.

It is rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro action button may include various functionalities including the mute/ ring functionally for easy accessibility. The button may include more shortcut features that may improve the user experience. The new button may also be integrated with iOS 17 which may introduce task performances such as managing camera functionalities, flashlight, Magnifier, translation, and more. Also read: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, all the 11th hour launch leaks you should know about

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with new upgrades such as a new titanium frame, and USB-C type port. The latter will likely sport the periscope lens too.

More functionality about the rumoured action button and iPhone 15 specs will be announced at today's Apple launch event. The event will officially take place at the company's California headquarters at 10 AM PT. Indian viewers can watch the event live at 10:30 PM IST and in the US at 10 AM PT (California).

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 17:45 IST
    Icon