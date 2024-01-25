Icon
Apple plans new fees, restrictions for downloads outside App Store - WSJ

Apple plans to add new fees and restrictions when allowing third-party software downloads outside its App Store, according to the Wall Street Journal.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 10:36 IST
Apple
The WSJ report said Apple's plan will allow users to download software onto the iPhone for the first time without using the App Store. (REUTERS)

Apple plans to add new fees and restrictions when it starts allowing third-party software downloads outside its App Store, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The news comes months after the European Union enforced the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to target the market clout of big technology companies and make it easier for people to move between competing services.

All Big Tech firms must comply with the DMA by March 7.

The WSJ report said Apple's plan, which would only apply in Europe, will allow users to download software onto the iPhone for the first time without using the App Store.

Meta on Monday announced plans to comply with the act as the social media company said users will be given more choices on how they consume its services.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 10:36 IST
