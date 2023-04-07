Home Tech News Apple’s $165 Billion Cash Hoard Creates M&A Mirages

Apple’s $165 Billion Cash Hoard Creates M&A Mirages

Apple Inc.’s slowing growth and cash-rich balance sheet are again fueling speculation that the world’s most valuable company should make a big acquisition.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 09:56 IST
Apple
With Apple’s shares outperforming again in 2023, it’s unlikely the iPhone maker is shifting strategies. (REUTERS)
Apple
With Apple’s shares outperforming again in 2023, it’s unlikely the iPhone maker is shifting strategies. (REUTERS)

Apple Inc.'s slowing growth and cash-rich balance sheet are again fueling speculation that the world's most valuable company should make a big acquisition.

Entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. recently joined a long list of potential acquisition targets that over the years has grown to include Netflix Inc., Tesla Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and Sonos Inc. They all have one thing in common: Anyone betting that Apple would buy them has so far been sorely disappointed.

“You're probably missing the value of the business if you think the key catalyst for investment is a major acquisition,” said Kevin Walkush, portfolio manager at Jensen Investment Management. “It's a low-probability bet.”

Apple is famous for eschewing splashy acquisitions in contrast with peers like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., which have continued to make deals despite increasing scrutiny by regulators. Instead, Apple favors buying small startups to augment its home-grown pushes into new markets even if those efforts take many years to bear fruit.

With Apple's shares outperforming again in 2023, it's unlikely the iPhone maker is shifting strategies. The stock is up 25% in 2023, outperforming its megacap peers for the second-consecutive year. Over the past two decades, Apple has averaged an annual return of 39%, including dividends. The S&P 500, by comparison, sits at 10%.

The stock fell 0.8% on Thursday.

“Not doing a big deal hasn't impacted them and if it ain't broke, don't fix it,” said Gregg Abella, chief executive officer of Investment Partners Asset Management, which holds the stock. “I'm pleased that Apple has a lot of discipline in this regard.”

Apple's biggest purchase in its history was the $3 billion takeover of Beats Music and Beats Electronics in 2014. Microsoft's pending acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard is valued at $69 billion.

Even with Apple's revenue growth projected to shrink 2% in fiscal 2023, the company appears to be doing even less on the acquisition front. It spent $306 million on business acquisitions in fiscal 2022, down from $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020. In the most recently reported quarter, Apple removed the line item in its financials that accounted for such activity.

Instead of splurging on deals, Apple returns much of its excess cash to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. Those expenditures totaled more than $100 billion in fiscal 2022 and it still had $165 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as of Dec. 31.

For Logan Purk, an Edward Jones analyst, Apple has been so successful by making smaller, incremental acquisitions that a bigger deal would raise a lot of concerns.

“If Apple tried to do some massive deal that was outside of its wheelhouse — not complementary, really changing its story — that would make me worried,” Purk said in an interview. “It would be so outside its normal course of action that you would have to ask why.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 09:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets