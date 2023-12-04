Bengaluru techie loses Rs. 61.5 lakh in online scam on Telegram; here is what happened

Online scams have become common nowadays due to tricksters being able to lure innocent people with their traps that include enticements and other tricks. Now, yet another shocking online scam story has been revealed by authorities. A 41-year-old Bengaluru techie lost over Rs. 61.5 lakh to a fraudster on the Telegram app. The same has happened with Uday Ullas who got a part-time job offer on Telegram. However, Ullas had no idea that he was going to fall victim to this online scam as he trusted the fraudsters. Know more about the horrific Bengaluru incident here.

Online scam in Bengaluru

According to a Deccan Herald report, Ullas, a Bengaluru techie is a frequent user of the social media app Telegram. Ullas follows the app for stock market news and one day he received a part-time job offer on the platform from a user named Suhasini. During the conversation, he was asked to do certain tasks after which he received money after the completion of each task. He completed the tasks by going through the URL provided by the scammer. The enticement was that Ullas had to invest some money and get amounts far exceeding that amount.

Also read: ChatGPT-like AI tools assisting cybercriminals to pull off shockingly effective online scams

In the beginning, Ullas invested Rs.10000 on the link and he earned a staggering amount of Rs. 20 Lakh. However, much to his shock, when he wanted to withdraw the amount, the feature was suddenly blocked. Later, Ullas was informed that the amount had been stuck due to an audit, but it would be cleared on the payment of Rs.10 lakh! In a desperate move, Ullas borrowed money from friends to pay off the scammer.

The scam saga continued and after losing ₹61.5 lakh, Ullas realised that he was being scammed. Soon, the complaint was lodged with the South CEN police. The case was registered under the IT Act and Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The authorities are struggling to find these online scammers due to the use of VPN networks, however, efforts have been made to solve the problem and provide Ullas justice.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!