Best online AI courses to build your career-From AI for Everyone to TensorFlow, check top 5

In this rapidly progressing technological era, the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer. Since ChatGPT's popularity has skyrocketed, new AI tools and apps are emerging at a rapid pace. Along with it, the demand for AI professionals is escalating. However, to begin your AI journey, first, you need to understand all the core concepts of AI, machine learning and learn how to implement them in real-life scenarios. To help you with AI, here we have curated the 5 best AI courses available online for aspiring AI enthusiasts and professionals. Read on to know the best AI online courses that you can opt for.

AI for Everyone

This is a beginner-level online AI course, offered by deeplearning.ai, it was founded by Google Brain's former leader and Stanford University Adjunct Professor Andre Ng. It is available on Coursera. During the course, you will get free access to course materials, excluding graded items.

Artificial Intelligence A-Z 2023: Build an AI with ChatGPT4

This course is offered by Udemy that includes 17 hours of on-demand video, 20 articles, and a certificate of completion. However, this is not a free course and yiu will need to pay Rs. 499.

What will you learn? Understand the theory behind Artificial Intelligence, how to solve real-world problems with AI, deep convolutional Q-learning, how to make AI to beat games, and a lot more.

Generative AI Art For Beginners: Midjourney & the Tactics of killer text prompts

Offered by Skillshare, this course will cover an introduction to free AI Art software, a step-by-step demo for creating your first AI-generated art using Midjourney and Craiyon, and how to construct a good prompt to make your art look just the way you want. Also, it will help you understand why framing is important but often overlooked and how to use modifiers to create art exactly the way you want

CS50's Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

Harvard University's AI course on edX, this course will embark on a journey that empowers you to tackle significant real-world challenges. CS50's Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python delves into the fundamental concepts and algorithms that explore contemporary artificial intelligence. This course spans a duration of seven weeks, providing you with ample amount of time to gain knowledge and skills.

Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

Offered by DeepLearning.AI on Coursera, this course is perfect for software developers who want to build scalable AI-powered algorithms. The course will help you to understand how to use the tools.