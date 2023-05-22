BGMI back on the Google Play Store from today! You can download now

One of the most popular battle royal mobile games in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, has seen its ban lifted and the good news for fans is that it can now be downloaded on Android smartphones from the Google Play Store. While the listing may not be directly visible on the app store, users can visit BGMI's official website and click on the Play button, which will redirect them to the download page. The game can be downloaded for free. Presently, BGMI is not yet available on the Apple App Store for iOS, but it is expected to become available in the near future.

However, users are currently unable to play BGMI due to server-related issues. It is anticipated that this problem will be resolved shortly.

The return of BGMI to Google Play India follows shortly after the developer expressed gratitude to the Indian government for lifting the ban. BGMI was removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store last year due to security concerns. PUBG Mobile, the predecessor of BGMI, remains banned in India for similar reasons, including its connection to China. Some lawmakers also expressed opposition to the game's availability in India due to its impact on children.

It has been reported that BGMI's current return is contingent upon certain conditions set by the Indian government. Firstly, the government has requested the developer to incorporate a time limit into the game to address addiction concerns. Secondly, BGMI is reportedly required to modify its user interface (UI) to make it suitable for Indian audiences. Interestingly, prior to its ban, BGMI was already customised for Indian users, and Krafton had announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure to safeguard Indian users' data.

The return of BGMI also brings relief to numerous professional mobile gamers. Loco founders, Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita, commented on the revival, stating, "This comeback holds immense potential for players and the gaming industry as a whole."

Some users may not be able to download the app as it seems that it is being released in a phased manner.

While some have been able to download it, others have not.

However, Apple App Store is giving a clear message that this app is not available in the region as yet.