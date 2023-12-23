Icon
Home Tech News Bluesky 1.60 update adds a new butterfly logo, public posts visible without logging in now, more

Bluesky 1.60 update adds a new butterfly logo, public posts visible without logging in now, more

Bluesky 1.60 update, which is currently being rolled out, adds a new butterfly logo for the company. The posts are also visible to people who are not logged in to the platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 23 2023, 10:08 IST
Icon
Bluesky
Bluesky 1.60 update is here and it brings major changes. The company now has a new butterfly logo and the posts are now public, meaning anyone can see them even without logging in. (Bluesky)
Bluesky
Bluesky 1.60 update is here and it brings major changes. The company now has a new butterfly logo and the posts are now public, meaning anyone can see them even without logging in. (Bluesky)

Ahead of the Christmas weekend, the popular decentralized social media platform Bluesky has rolled out a new update. The Bluesky 1.60 update comes with some major additions and redesigns. The platform now has a new logo, ditching its old blue sky with white clouds in favor of a butterfly. The company said that the decision to change its logo came after it saw users organically use the butterfly emoji to indicate their Bluesky handles. Alongside, the platform has also made its posts public (unless users opt out), meaning anyone can see posts and search for posts without needing to be logged in or even own an account. The platform continues to be an invite-only, however.

Bluesky announced the update in a post from its official handle, and said, “App Version 1.60 is rolling out now. We have a new logo! Bluesky is emerging from its cocoon of clouds to transform into a social butterfly”. The new logo can be seen in two different colors — a blue butterfly on a white background, and a white butterfly on a blue background.

Bluesky gets a new butterfly logo

In a blog post, the company explained its reason for redesigning the logo. It stated, “Why did we choose a butterfly? Well, of course, it flies. But more importantly, it is a symbol of change and transformation. Early on, we noticed that people were organically using the butterfly emoji to indicate their Bluesky handles. We loved it, and adopted it as it spread. The butterfly speaks to our mission of transforming social media into something new”.

But what if you do not like the new logo? The post has an answer for that too. “The great thing about an open network is that anyone can build on top of it and customize it further! Maybe you like birds more. Well, someone could build BirdSky, and you could switch to using that and still be in the same network, still have the same friends, and still see the same posts,” it said.

Public posts and other additions

Apart from the logo change, another major addition was making the posts public. Announcing this, a post by Bluesky said, “Posts, profiles, and user search are now available without login! You can finally share your quality posts with the group chat or in articles. If you don't want the Bluesky app to show your posts to logged-out users, opt out in the Moderation tab”.

The Bluesky 1.60 update also adds RSS feeds for profiles. Now users can access their posts via RSS by pasting their profile link to their RSS feed reader to make it automatically discoverable.

Apart from this, the company also fixed several bugs on the platform. You can read about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 10:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
PlayStation 5
PS5 success! Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units on "strong momentum" in 2023
Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon