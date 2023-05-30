Home Tech News Computex 2023: From NVIDIA AI Supercomputer to MSI laptops, check highlights

From the NVIDIA Supercomputer to Acer and MSI laptops, there was a lot on show during Day 1 of Computex 2023. Check out the 5 major announcements during the first day of the world’s largest PC and technology expo.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 20:34 IST
Computex 2023, one of the world's largest computer and technology expos, kicked off today, May 30. After a three-year online-only show, the event is back to its in-person format this time around. Taking place in Taipei, Taiwan, the technology show will see several PC and technology-related announcements. Moreover, AI-powered services are also expected to be announced. On the first day, NVIDIA announced its newest supercomputer while MSI and Acer announced their latest range of laptops.

Check out the top 5 announcements on Day 1 of Computex 2023.

1. NVIDIA announces supercomputer

Nvidia has announced a new AI supercomputer called DGX GH200. The latest offering by Nvidia connects 256 of its Grace Hopper Superchips, which was first announced in March 2022. It packs together a 144TB GPU which proved 900 GBps of GPU-to-GPU bandwidth. The company claims that the supercomputer is capable of 1-exaflop of FP8 AI performance.

2. Intel 14th Gen Processors

Intel Meteor Lake Processors were announced by Intel. These new processors are based on Intel's new Versatile Processor Unit technology and are fabricated using 4nm technology using 3D stacking. According to Intel, the new 14th Gen processors have a modular design, consisting of CPU, GPU, and a dedicated AI accelerator.

3. MSI non-gaming and gaming laptops

MSI has announced several laptops including the Commercial 14 series, a non-gaming laptops series as well as the Prestige 16 Studio Evo with built-in smart card reader and NFC support. The laptops are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Processors with select models having NVIDIA graphics cards with Studio Ready drivers. To cater to gamers, MSI announced Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition with NVIDIA 40 series graphics card. Apart from this, Z790 Motherboards with WiFi 7 and 5GbE network support were also announced.

4. Acer Swift 16

Acer announced the world's first WiFi-compatible laptop - the Swift Edge 16. According to Acer, Swift Edge 16 features Wi-Fi 7 modem and can deliver up to 5.8Gbps with 2ms low latency over WiFi. It won the Computex Best Choice Award for the most inspiring and innovative design of the year.

5. Asus graphic cards

Asus, at Computex 2023, announced a new concept ROG GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with proprietary power management. Asus says this will eliminate the need for power cables with compatible motherboards such as the Z790 TUF Gaming motherboard.

