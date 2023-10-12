Icon
Home Tech News Crackdown! Twitch blocks banned users from watching streams

Crackdown! Twitch blocks banned users from watching streams

Twitch has introduced a new tool to stop banned users from watching streams, aiming to enhance safety and combat harassment on the platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 14:33 IST
Icon
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Twitch
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Twitch
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Twitch
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Twitch
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Twitch
icon View all Images
New Twitch feature blocks banned users from watching streams to enhance safety of users. (REUTERS)

In good news for Twitch streamers, a recent update has brought a new tool to help tackle harassment on the platform. Now, banned users can be prevented from watching streams. This update comes after many streamers expressed concern about harassment issues on Twitch.

In the past, streamers could ban users from chatting, but they could not stop them from watching the stream. Now, Twitch has listened to feedback and introduced a solution. Streamers can activate the "Stop banned users from viewing the stream" feature in their Creator Dashboard's moderation settings, TechCrunch reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A Collaborative Effort for Safer Streaming

This new feature is part of Twitch's efforts to make the platform safer. It also works together with Twitch's blocking tools. If a streamer blocks a user, that user will also be banned from watching streams. However, it's important to note that this only applies to users who are logged into their Twitch accounts. So, if someone is blocked, they could still watch the stream by logging out. In the future, Twitch plans to add similar features to prevent banned users from watching video-on-demand content, highlights, and clips.

Positive Response from the Community

The response to this update has been positive, with many streamers and users appreciating the added protection. Twitch streamer Divatron9000 stated, "There's a reason we've been asking for this feature for YEARS, and I'm happy they are FINALLY listening."

However, not everyone has access to this feature just yet. Twitch is gradually rolling it out to all channel owners, and there isn't a specific timeline provided for when it will be available to everyone.

Twitch is also working on other measures to enhance safety on the platform. Last year, they introduced "Ban Evasion Detection" to identify users trying to bypass channel bans. This tool uses machine learning to spot suspicious accounts and notify channel moderators. Additionally, Twitch introduced the option for channels to swap lists of banned users with each other, automatically restricting all users on the other channel's list.

Harassment on Twitch has been a concern, particularly for marginalized communities such as Black and trans streamers. Streamers have been pushing for better security measures, including addressing issues like hate raids. These raids involve flooding a targeted streamer's channel with harmful content. The campaign #TwitchDoBetter has been instrumental in raising awareness of these issues.

Twitch's latest feature is a step in the right direction to create a safer and more welcoming environment for streamers and viewers alike.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 14:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon