Apple iPad Event: From iPad Pro to new M4 Chip, everything that could be announced
Here's what we can expect from Apple's upcoming iPad event: updates on iPads, a potential M4 chip announcement, and enhancements for the Apple Pencil. Let's find out what leaks and rumours have to say.
The upcoming "Let Loose" event on May 7th has sparked intrigue for its unexpected timing. Despite the proximity to Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference, the tech giant deemed it necessary to host a standalone affair. With a spotlight on iPads, particularly the iPad Pro and iPad Air, attention is also directed towards the neglected Apple Pencil, hinted at by the event's invitation.
Speculation on M4 Announcement
Rumours swirl around a potential M4 announcement, hinting at a significant shift in Apple's silicon strategy. Speculation points to Microsoft's anticipated unveiling of ARM-based silicon at its Build conference, potentially outpacing Apple's M3 chips in AI capabilities.
Only seven months have passed since Apple introduced the M3 chips, indicating a swift turnaround for a replacement. Supply chain challenges may have disrupted previous plans for a staggered release schedule. Nonetheless, anticipation mounts for potential additional M4 SKUs at WWDC next month.
Long-Awaited Updates
The iPad Pro, overdue for an update, might debut the latest chip, possibly becoming the first device to showcase it. Additionally, talks of an OLED display upgrade for the Pro model signal a significant enhancement amid a challenging period for the tablet category.
Despite Apple's continued dominance in the market, the overall tablet industry faced a decline in 2023, posing challenges for the Vision Pro. Yet, amidst these shifts, whispers of new iPad Airs in 11- and 12.9-inch variants emerge, likely featuring an M2 chip with potential enhancements.
The Apple Pencil is poised for a revamp, with features such as squeeze detection, haptic feedback, and interchangeable magnet tips on the horizon. The integration of Find My support adds practicality to the accessory, enhancing user experience.
Anticipated Mac Updates
As the event approaches, speculation extends to potential updates for Mac computers, possibly coinciding with the M4 chip's debut. However, major Mac enhancements might be reserved for WWDC in June.
