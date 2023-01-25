Do you have an iPad? Use it like a Mac; 10 Pro iWork tips for students on iPad

How to use your iPad like a Mac: Here are 10 tips to convert your iPad into a laptop for basic work.

The iPad is mostly considered to be a large screen iPhone that's good enough for watching movies, taking video calls, or fulfilling basic entertainment needs. For creators, the more expensive models are great for illustration and advanced 3D model creation, thanks to the Apple Pencil. However, do you know that even your basic iPad is powerful enough to let you do your PC tasks easily? In fact, your iPad already has a set of tools that give almost Mac-like powers.

Did this get you interested? Read on to find out how to use your iPad like a Mac.

How to use your iPad like a Mac for basic work

The iWork suite of apps on the iPad essentially brings the same productivity apps that you find on any macOS device pre-installed. If you know your way around Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, you can get your work done on the iPad easily.

— You can use the New Activity view for collaborative documents, showing changes other collaborators make, and you also get the ability to be notified about recent changes.

— Integration with Messages apps makes it easier to share documents. You can send a message or start an audio/video FaceTime call directly from the collaboration menu in an iWork app.

— You can add a video feed from your camera (all platforms) or the screen of your device (via Mac) to your presentation in Keynote, and now automatically remove or replace the background of your video.

— Try to use Stage Manager to work on multiple iWork documents at the same time, or easily reference content from other apps while working on your files.

— You can use the new document menu and customizable toolbar as part of the desktop-class iPad enhancements.

— You can also use Pivot Tables and Forms in Numbers to easily add data to a spreadsheet on the go and automatically visualize or analyze data.

— You can also use Screen View in Pages to make it easier to read and edit documents on iPhone by adjusting the content to fit the size of your screen.

— Use the Apple Pencil to draw illustrations on top of slides and easily add animations.

— You can present in groups without having to say “next slide please” by using the new “Multi-Presenter” feature in Keynote. The Multi-Presenter feature will improve in-class presentations and boost students' public speaking skills.

— The iPad can be also used to capture subjects you want to use in your presentations or documents. Then use “remove background” (replaced instant alpha) to capture just the item you want directly inside of iWork (without needing the Photos app) to build more. This makes presentation building simple for students.