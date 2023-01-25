    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Do you have an iPad? Use it like a Mac; 10 Pro iWork tips for students on iPad

    Do you have an iPad? Use it like a Mac; 10 Pro iWork tips for students on iPad

    How to use your iPad like a Mac: Here are 10 tips to convert your iPad into a laptop for basic work.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 19:54 IST
    Apple iPad 10th Generation
    Apple iPad 10th Generation also gets a new Magic Keyboard Folio case, offering the Magic Keyboard and a convenient Folio case to enhance productivity. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPad 10th Generation
    Apple iPad 10th Generation also gets a new Magic Keyboard Folio case, offering the Magic Keyboard and a convenient Folio case to enhance productivity. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The iPad is mostly considered to be a large screen iPhone that's good enough for watching movies, taking video calls, or fulfilling basic entertainment needs. For creators, the more expensive models are great for illustration and advanced 3D model creation, thanks to the Apple Pencil. However, do you know that even your basic iPad is powerful enough to let you do your PC tasks easily? In fact, your iPad already has a set of tools that give almost Mac-like powers.

    Did this get you interested? Read on to find out how to use your iPad like a Mac.

    How to use your iPad like a Mac for basic work

    Apple iPad Pro 2021
    Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Jhinuk Sen/HT Tech)
    Apple iPad Pro 2021
    Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Jhinuk Sen/HT Tech)

    The iWork suite of apps on the iPad essentially brings the same productivity apps that you find on any macOS device pre-installed. If you know your way around Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, you can get your work done on the iPad easily.

    — You can use the New Activity view for collaborative documents, showing changes other collaborators make, and you also get the ability to be notified about recent changes.

    — Integration with Messages apps makes it easier to share documents. You can send a message or start an audio/video FaceTime call directly from the collaboration menu in an iWork app.

    — You can add a video feed from your camera (all platforms) or the screen of your device (via Mac) to your presentation in Keynote, and now automatically remove or replace the background of your video.

    — Try to use Stage Manager to work on multiple iWork documents at the same time, or easily reference content from other apps while working on your files.

    — You can use the new document menu and customizable toolbar as part of the desktop-class iPad enhancements.

    — You can also use Pivot Tables and Forms in Numbers to easily add data to a spreadsheet on the go and automatically visualize or analyze data.

    — You can also use Screen View in Pages to make it easier to read and edit documents on iPhone by adjusting the content to fit the size of your screen.

    — Use the Apple Pencil to draw illustrations on top of slides and easily add animations.

    B0BJMGXLYZ

    — You can present in groups without having to say “next slide please” by using the new “Multi-Presenter” feature in Keynote. The Multi-Presenter feature will improve in-class presentations and boost students' public speaking skills.

    — The iPad can be also used to capture subjects you want to use in your presentations or documents. Then use “remove background” (replaced instant alpha) to capture just the item you want directly inside of iWork (without needing the Photos app) to build more. This makes presentation building simple for students.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 19:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games