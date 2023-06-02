Home Tech News Elon Musk-led Neuralink wins US FDA approval to test brain chips in humans

Elon Musk-led Neuralink wins US FDA approval to test brain chips in humans

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a company focused on implantable brain-computer interfaces, has received the US FDA's approval to conduct its first human trials.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 09:17 IST
Neuralink
Neuralink will now be able to run human tests for its brain devices. (Bloomberg)
Neuralink
Neuralink will now be able to run human tests for its brain devices. (Bloomberg)

In 2016, Elon Musk, along with a team of seven scientists and engineers launched Neuralink. The neurotechnology company has been developing implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). For the unaware, these are microchips, ranging between 4 to 6 nanometers wide, which are attached to the brain to heal certain disabilities and genetic diseases. Now, the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has approved Neuralink's demand to conduct its first tests on humans.

These brain chips are said to improve the condition of people suffering from vision and mobility disorders using neural links between the brain and the body part. In 2019, Neuralink demonstrated a monkey playing the game "Pong" using the Neuralink implant. The company received praise for creating a wireless technology that was capable of building neural networks capable of undertaking sophisticated tasks.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Neuralink posted, “We are excited to share that we have received the FDA's approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study! This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people. Recruitment is not yet open for our clinical trial. We'll announce more information on this soon”.

Neuralink receives approval for human testing

Neuralink's device works in a unique way where a robot surgically inserts a device into the brain that can then decode some brain activity and connect the brain signals to computers and other machines. For example, those paralyzed below the neck could, in theory, use the interface to manipulate their physical environment, as well as to write and communicate.

The approval for Elon Musk's brain company comes after a rejection earlier, according to a Reuters report in March. It appears that despite the approval this time around, Musk does not have plans to immediately recruit participants for human trials.

The chips have been tested in monkeys so far in limited capacity and it remains to be seen how it can affect the brains of humans which are far more complex. Some experts have also raised ethical and technical questions about the company and have advised not to bring the technology to wider testing till it can consistently demonstrate reliable and efficient performance over a long period of time.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 09:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets