GATE 2024 registration: Know where to register online and 5 apps to prepare

The application procedure for admissions is expected to commence on 24th August 2023, as per the GATE 2024 notification.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 16:15 IST




GATE 2024
Registration is expected to commence on 24th August 2023, for GATE 2024.

The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru has initiated the admissions process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024. Interested candidates seeking undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level courses in arts, commerce, and science can apply for various courses offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and IISc. The application procedure for admissions is expected to commence on 24th August 2023, as per the GATE 2024 notification.

The official date for the GATE 2024 exam will be announced soon. This year, the exam will consist of 30 topic papers and 82 paper combinations, all of which will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The examination centers are anticipated to be in 219 cities across the country. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to submit their applications until 19th September 2023.

GATE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in appearing for GATE 2024 must hold a bachelor's degree in engineering, technology, or a master's degree in any relevant scientific field. Those in their final year of undergraduate or postgraduate studies are also eligible to apply.

International candidates from countries other than India should have either completed or be in the final stages of completing their degrees in engineering, technology, science, arts, or business to qualify for GATE 2024.

It's important to note that there is no age limit for candidates applying to take the GATE 2024 examination.

What is GATE?

GATE is a national-level test for students seeking admission to Master's programmes, postgraduate engineering (ME/M.Tech), or analysis degrees at premier Indian institutes such as IITs, NITs, and IIITs. The exam is being held this time by IISc Bangalore. It is expected to take place in the first and second weeks of February 2024.

Here are the top 5 apps that can be helpful in assisting with GATE 2024 preparation:

1. Made Easy

Made Easy is a well-known coaching institute for GATE preparation, and their app offers access to their entire GATE preparation course. The app includes video lectures, practice questions, mock tests, and live online classes.

2. Nimbus Learning

Nimbus Learning is a popular app for GATE preparation that offers a wide range of resources, including video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and subject-wise quizzes. The app also has a user-friendly interface and a community forum where you can interact with other GATE aspirants.

3. Testbook

Testbook is another popular app for GATE preparation that offers a wide range of resources, including mock tests, practice questions, previous year papers, and live online classes. The app also has a section where you can track your progress and see how you compare to other GATE aspirants.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy is a popular online learning platform that offers a variety of courses, including GATE preparation. The app includes video lectures, practice questions, mock tests, and live online classes.

5. Gradeup

Gradeup is another popular online learning platform that offers a variety of courses, including GATE preparation. The app includes video lectures, practice questions, mock tests, and live online classes.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 16:15 IST
