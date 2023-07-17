Home Tech News Good news for Call of Duty players on PlayStation

Good news for Call of Duty players on PlayStation

After much worry for gamers, Microsoft and Sony have agreed to keep Call of Duty game on PlayStation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 11:12 IST
COD Mobile Redeem Codes for February 19, 2022; Grab Call of Duty redeem codes now
Call of Duty
1/6 COD Mobile announces its new Season 2: Task Force 141. The new season is based on Call of Duty Mobile's first Season 4 'Disavowed' released in 2020. It brings new events and chances of winning new prizes. (Call of Duty)
COD
2/6 COD Mobile Redeem Codes for February 19: BJUNZBZBUA, BJUCZBZ448, BJMGZCZRGT, BMRMZBZESA, BJUMZBZEWE, BJMIZCZ9QD, BJRLZBZDV8, BLFUZBZTX, BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR, BJUCZBZ448, BJMMZCZAQS (Activision/Call of Duty: Mobile )
COD
3/6 The method of redeeming these codes is fairly easy. Go to the COD Redemption website here: https://www.callofduty.com/redemption. Remember to only visit the official website. (Sledgehammer )
COD
4/6 Enter your user ID (UID) in the given space. (COD)
COD
5/6 Enter the redeem codes and the captcha on the screen. (Activision)
image caption
6/6 Click on ‘Submit’ and you should receive the rewards in your message box in the game within 24 hours. Keep an eye out for this space to receive more CODM redeem codes in the future. (Bloomberg)
Microsoft
View all Images
This agreement comes as Microsoft plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, the company behind the popular game. (Bloomberg)

Microsoft and Sony have inked an agreement to keep the popular game franchise, Call of Duty, on the PlayStation platform. This announcement comes after Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The gaming chief of Microsoft, Phil Spencer, tweeted yesterday, "We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. "

Addressing concerns and ensuring consumer access

The goal of this announcement by the software giant is to address concerns from regulators. They were worried that the merger would make games from Activision, including the widely-loved Call of Duty shooting game franchise, exclusive only to Xbox.

Microsoft's President, Brad Smith, said, "Since the beginning of this acquisition process, we have been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers. Even after the deal is approved, we will continue to focus on ensuring that Call of Duty is available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before."

Additional agreements and challenges

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expressed worries about the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal, stating that it could harm consumers who play video games on consoles or have subscriptions. They believed that Microsoft might try to exclude rivals like Sony Group.

To address the regulator's concerns, Microsoft had previously agreed to license "Call of Duty" to competitors, including a 10-year contract with Nintendo, as long as the merger went through.

Although Microsoft's initial announcement does not mention a 10-year commitment for Call of Duty on PlayStation, the head of global communications at Xbox, Kari Perez, confirmed this to The Verge. However, Perez also clarified that the deal is only for Call of Duty. This agreement is similar to the 10-year deal between Microsoft and Nintendo, but it is different from the various agreements Microsoft has made with Nvidia and other cloud gaming platforms to bring Call of Duty and other Xbox/Activision games to rival services.

In the meanwhile, Microsoft is facing challenges from the UK Competition and Markets Authority. Bloomberg reported last week that Microsoft has offered to sell the rights for cloud-based games in the UK market.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 11:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets