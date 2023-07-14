Home Tech News Google Play games beta on PC! Play Ludo King, Hitwicket Games and other Android games now

Google Play games beta on PC! Play Ludo King, Hitwicket Games and other Android games now

Now you can play Android Google Play games beta on a PC too. Google Play on PC is a beta version that lets you play Android games on PCs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 19:01 IST
Check out the Best 5 Pick & Play Games on Google Play Store India this year
Angry Birds Journey
1/5 Winner: Angry Birds Journey – There could’ve been only one winner. Angry Birds has dominated the mobile gaming market ever since its launch back in 2009. There have been numerous iterations of the game with the most recent one being the excellent Angry Birds Journey. In this game, players use the slingshot to blast blocks as they adventure through fantastic worlds. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Honourable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons – Guns & Dungeons is a game by Miniclip where you must survive the treacherous dungeons, filled with hordes of nasty monsters to win the ultimate loot pile, before going on the adventure again! Guns & Dungeons features a variety of modes including story mode and survival mode to keep players engaged in the fun. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Hook 2 - Successor to the popular Hook, Hook 2 is a hugely addictive minimalist puzzle game about unhooking the hooks. Players have to remove all the hooks from the board using various game mechanics that they discover as they play. (Google Play Store)
image caption
4/5 Hyde and Seek – Hyde and Seek is a story-based board game where players must use their cards to move Kate, the 'London's Flaming Fist’, so she can reach her destination within the time limit. Use flasks, punch or kick the enemies to defeat them, merge and collect cards for your battles, and defeat stronger enemies to win better rewards! (Google Play Store)
image caption
5/5 PunBall – In PunBall, you play as a lone mage and only savior in a quest for light over darkness. Follow her on this Roguelike adventure; don’t lose though or you’ll have to begin from scratch again! Use magic and more in this new and unique gameplay with various skills and a super fun world! (Google Play Store)
Google Play Store
View all Images
Gamers can now play Android games on computers. (Reuters)

Google Play Games beta is now available on PC for Indian users. This application lets users browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs. Despite being launched last year, the software has only recently been released for a beta test in India in order to gather feedback from users. The company believes that the reviews will enable it to enhance and improve the player experience.

Not only PCs, but users can explore mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. In addition, users in India can also access the app in English and Hindi.

About Google Play Games on PC

Google Play Games on PC is not only available in India but it will also be made available in 60 new regions, making it available in 120 regions in all. By making Android games available in different categories of devices will enable users to benefit from larger screens and better controls with mouse and keyboard inputs.

The app provides various popular games for Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, along with other global games such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King's Return.

The app is also offering new features which they have been working on for months now. The new features are keyboard remapping and lower minimum PC spec requirements which will increase the app's personalization and accessibility.

The minimum hardware requirements for accessing the apps are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 10 (v2004)
  • Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) with 10 GB of storage capacity
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable 
  • Processor: 4 CPU physical cores or an Intel CPU
  • Memory: 8 GB of RAM
  • Windows admin account
  • Hardware virtualization should be turned on

To access games on PC and other devices you just need to do is to go their website g.co/googleplaygames, sign up to your account, agree to the terms, and download the app. After the download is complete you can access the huge array list of the games.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 19:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets