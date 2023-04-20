Home Tech News Google to Open App Payment Options in UK After Watchdog Probe

Google to Open App Payment Options in UK After Watchdog Probe

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has offered to give Android app makers a choice of billing systems in the UK, the country’s competition regulator said.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 08:17 IST
Google Cloud, Noventiq to Cisco- top cybersecurity options you can use against online threats
Google Cloud
1/5 Google Cloud: It provides advanced security solutions to help businesses protect data and applications. Google Cloud also uses machine learning and AI to help detect and respond to security threats in real time. (Reuters)
image caption
2/5 Cisco: It is a networking and cybersecurity company that provides a wide range of security solutions. They offer the network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection solutions.  (Cisco)
image caption
3/5 Noventiq: The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, alongside its own services and solutions.  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Symantec is a cybersecurity company that offers a wide range of security solutions, including antivirus software, endpoint protection, and data loss prevention. Symantec's security solutions are designed to be easy to use and manage. (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Trend Micro: It provides solutions for network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection. The company uses advanced AI and machine learning technologies to detect and respond to security threats in real-time.  (Unsplash)
Google
View all Images
Google to Open App Payment Options in UK After Watchdog Probe. (AFP)

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has offered to give Android app makers a choice of billing systems in the UK, the country's competition regulator said.

“By breaking the link between app developers' access to Google Play and Google's payment system, the commitments could allow Google Play users to access new special offers and in-app deals that are not permitted under current Google Play rules,” the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

Google's Play Store accounts for more than 90% of all app downloads on Android devices in the UK, according to the CMA. While the company's default approach is to tie these downloads to its own payment system, Google has begun allowing some apps to bill users directly as an alternative to paying through Google, a concession amid mounting antitrust concerns over its fees. The company is also letting some developers use alternative billing systems in Europe to comply with European Union regulations.

Together with Apple Inc., the Mountain View, California-based company has been the subject of international regulatory scrutiny over its dominance of smartphone operating systems. A global push to get the companies to open their platforms has resulted in actions such as in South Korea, where the government has mandated that they must provide a choice of payment handlers.

The CMA opened the investigation into whether Google had breached competition law in June. The regulator is consulting on whether Google's steps are sufficient until May 19.

“While we're pleased our investigation has resulted in Google offering to give in-app payment freedom to thousands of app developers, we need to make sure these commitments will work in practice,” said Ann Pope, senior director of antitrust at the CMA.

Google said in a blog post about the CMA's announcement that it will “continue to listen to feedback and continue to invest to help developers thrive on Google Play.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 08:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets