Horrifying paedophile networks exposed on Instagram; slammed for role, app slaps ban on users

Social media platforms are microcosms of society. You have all the interesting and fun communities, but also some terribly dark and heinous places. Now, Instagram has been exposed by a report that claimed the app's algorithms actually helped connect paedophile networks. A report has highlighted that vast networks of paedophiles have been operating openly on the platform and its algorithm is playing a role in connecting those who seek child pornography with those who supply them.

The report is based on an investigation by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. According to their findings, there have also been accounts where the buyers have been able to commission “specific sexual acts” or even arrange “meet-ups”.

How Instagram was involved in connecting paedophiles

It should be noted that the algorithms were not designed to specifically connect these groups. They were designed to help users find relevant content on the platform, and if a user searches for niche content or spends time on niche hashtags, they will eventually be shown such content, enabling them to connect with those who supply and sell them.

As per the report, some explicit and deeply offensive hashtags were functioning on Instagram such as #pedowhore” and “#preteensex” where thousands of posts were posted. These paedophile groups frequented such places to connect with child pornography sellers. Instagram would also recommend such sellers and helped the entire network thrive.

In fact, the findings of the report suggest that many of such seller accounts pretended to be the children themselves and would use “use overtly sexual handles”.

“That a team of three academics with limited access could find such a huge network should set off alarms at Meta. I hope the company reinvests in human investigators,” Alex Stamos, the head of the Stanford Internet Observatory and Meta's chief security officer until 2018, told WSJ.

How these networks functioned on Instagram

Once a paedophile was suggested a seller account, promoted by Instagram algorithm, they would try to make contact to access child porn. However, Instagram does not allow explicit content on its platform. So, to bypass that, the sellers would post “menus” of content, as per the report. Such posts would typically contain a ‘safe for work' image of a child along with a list of rates for specific content such as pictures, videos and in some cases even commissioned acts and meet-ups.

What is Instagram doing to put a stop to it?

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, acknowledged the problem within its enforcement operations and has set up an internal task force to address the issue. The company told WSJ, “Child exploitation is a horrific crime. We're continuously investigating ways to actively defend against this behavior”.

The company also revealed that it has taken down 27 paedophilia networks in just the past two years and is planning to remove more such accounts. It has also blocked thousands of hashtags that sexualized children and also improved its algorithm to not recommend paedophilic accounts to others to minimize such instances.

Another Meta spokesperson told WSJ that in the month of January, as many as 490,000 accounts were removed “for violating its child safety policies in January alone”.