Instagram tests a cool new feature that will make tagging your entire group in Stories much easier

Do you hate it when you have to individually tag your friends in a group picture you’re trying to post in the Stories? Instagram is testing a new feature that can take away the hassle. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 09:50 IST
Have you ever tried posting that memorable group picture from your college days, office party, or a family event to Instagram Stories? The first reaction of many is instant regret when they realize they will have to manually tag each of the 10-12 people in the picture. The problem only worsens when there are multiple group pictures to be uploaded. But now, Instagram may soon bring a new feature where you can tag your entire group with a single mention. This feature is still in the testing phase, but once it does roll out, it can be a massive time-saver.

In the early hours of August 11, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced in his Instagram broadcast, “We're testing a way to tag a group of people in a story using a single mention. Once you create a group mention, it can be reused by anyone in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new stories. So, if you're on a summer trip with friends, you can more easily include everyone without needing to tag each person individually”.

Instagram testing single-mention feature

This feature will likely work the same way as creating a new group but for mentions. So, you can create a group and pick individuals within it. After that, whenever you post a picture of the same group, you can simply type the name of the mention and all the individuals will be tagged as well.

This is quite a nifty feature that will help many people post easily and more efficiently on Instagram. This is a quality-of-life feature, where instead of adding new ways of interacting with the platform or new things to do, Instagram has made an existing feature more convenient to use. Lately, Instagram has been adding quite a few quality-of-life features to its app.

Last month, it finally added the feature to download Reels, something TikTok users have been able to do ever since the app launched. Just like TikTok, downloaded Reels will also get a watermark, likely to promote the app among those who do not have an Instagram account.

Earlier, Instagram also introduced Notes (the area above your DMs) and added a feature to add music to Notes.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 09:44 IST
