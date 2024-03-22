 iPhone update rolled out! Apple introduces iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security enhancements | Tech News
iPhone update rolled out! Apple introduces iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security enhancements

iPhone update rolled out! Apple introduces iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security enhancements

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.4.1, bringing essential bug fixes and security updates to iPhone users, following the release of iOS 17.4 earlier in the month. Know what’s new.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 16:23 IST
iPhone update: iOS 17.4.1 addresses vulnerabilities and improves device performance, ensuring a smoother user experience. (Apple)
iPhone update: iOS 17.4.1 addresses vulnerabilities and improves device performance, ensuring a smoother user experience. (Apple)

Apple has rolled out the latest iteration of its operating system for iPhone users, iOS 17.4.1, following closely on the heels of the recent iOS 17.4 release. The update, which is now available for download, brings a slew of bug fixes and security enhancements aimed at improving the overall user experience.

How to Update to iOS 17.4.1

To update their iPhones to iOS 17.4.1, users can navigate to the Settings app, select General, and then tap on Software Update. The update, identified by build number 21E236, is compatible with all iPhone models capable of running iOS 17, including the iPhone XR/XS and newer iterations.

Also read: Apple AirPods 4 set for launch; AirPods Pro likely to get 'Hearing Aid Mode' via iOS 18 update

Key Features and Improvements of iOS 17.4

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 17.4.1 addresses crucial bug fixes and security updates, making it a recommended installation for all users. While specific details regarding the fixes are not provided, the update aims to bolster the stability and security of iPhones.

The preceding iOS 17.4 release, which debuted on March 5, introduced several notable features, particularly catering to users in the European Union. Among the highlights were alternative app store support, transcripts in Apple Podcasts, enhancements to Stolen Device Protection and Siri, as well as the introduction of new emoji options. 

Other Platform Updates

In addition to iOS 17.4.1, Apple has also issued updates for other platforms, including visionOS 1.1.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1. These updates, like iOS 17.4.1, include essential bug fixes and security enhancements aimed at fortifying the respective operating systems.

The release of iOS 17.4.1 underscores Apple's commitment to delivering a seamless and secure user experience to its customers. With bug fixes and security updates in place, iPhone users can rest assured that their devices remain protected while enjoying the latest features and improvements.

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 16:23 IST
