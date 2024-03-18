Apple AirPods 4 set for launch; AirPods Pro likely to get 'Hearing Aid Mode' via iOS 18 update

In anticipation of the upcoming iPhone 16 series release in September, Apple isMD gearing up to unveil not just one, but two new fourth-generation AirPods models. Reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggest that production of these new Apple AirPods 4 models will kick off in May among Apple suppliers. The Apple AirPods 4 models are expected to bring about a revamped design aimed at offering a better fit, enhanced sound quality, and an updated charging case featuring a USB-C port. Additionally, a notable feature dubbed "Hearing Aid Mode" is poised to be introduced for AirPods Pro with the rollout of iOS 18.

New Generation AirPods Models in the Pipeline

These new AirPods offerings will cater to diverse needs, with top-tier models featuring active noise cancellation and a charging case equipped with a speaker for Find My Location tracking, promising users an advanced auditory experience.

In a strategic move, Apple is reportedly planning to phase out the second and third-generation AirPods once the fourth-generation models hit the shelves, as per insights shared by Gurman in a recent report by MacRumors.

Looking ahead, Gurman hints at the likelihood of new AirPods Pro hitting the market next year, albeit he suggests that the existing models will receive the much-anticipated hearing aid mode update with the rollout of iOS 18. Additionally, Apple is said to be developing a feature for AirPods aimed at conducting hearing tests.

Anticipated Updates for AirPods Pro with iOS 18

iOS 18 is poised to bring about significant enhancements for AirPods Pro users, including the introduction of a "hearing aid mode" as highlighted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. This feature, anticipated to debut in the fall, has been a subject of speculation since it was initially mentioned in a 2021 Wall Street Journal report. While initially presumed to be reserved for the next generation of AirPods Pro, Apple's decision to equip the current models with a USB-C port has paved the way for this awaited feature.

Despite already offering features like Conversation Boost, which amplifies the volume and clarity of voices in front of the wearer, Apple may need to navigate regulatory pathways, including FDA approval, if it intends to market AirPods Pro as hearing aid devices.

Moreover, Apple has plans to update AirPods Max, its over-ear headphones, with a USB-C port for charging and wired audio playback, while also considering introducing new colour options to the existing lineup, which currently includes Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.