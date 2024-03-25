 iOS 18 may bring more customization options, AI integration to iPhone’s home screen | Mobile News

iOS 18 may bring more customization options, AI integration to iPhone’s home screen

Discover the buzz surrounding iOS 18's release, promising enhanced iPhone home screen customization and powerful AI integration which may revolutionize user experiences.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 25 2024, 14:09 IST
Icon
Tech Roundup: Apple eyes blood pressure feature, Galaxy Ring to offer nutrition aid, more
image caption
1/5 Apple-Google AI Collaboration: Recent reports suggest that Apple and Google are discussing integrating Google's Gemini technology into iPhones. This collaboration could enhance generative AI features, potentially revolutionizing smartphone capabilities. (REUTERS)
iOS 18
2/5 Apple's Health Tech Advancements: Rumors abound about Apple's Watch Series 10 potentially featuring blood pressure monitoring. If realized, this would mark a significant milestone in wearable health technology, offering users a comprehensive health-tracking solution. (Apple)
iOS 18
3/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Debut: Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, it offers impressive camera capabilities and performance, setting new standards in its price segment. (Realme)
iOS 18
4/5 Meta's Strategy Against Misinformation: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a strategy to combat misinformation ahead of India's Lok Sabha elections. Through initiatives like the Elections Operations Centre, Meta aims to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process. (REUTERS)
iOS 18
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Ring's Potential Nutrition Features: Anticipation is high for Samsung's upcoming wearable, the Galaxy Ring, rumored to offer personalized nutrition tracking. Leveraging real-time health data and integration with Samsung's ecosystem, it could redefine how users manage their dietary habits. (Samsung)
iOS 18
icon View all Images
iOS 18 promises major changes, including customisable home screens and enhanced AI features for iPhones. (AP)

In the latest insights from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, tech expert Mark Gurman hints at significant changes coming to the iPhone's home screen with the launch of iOS 18. While details remain somewhat scarce, Mark Gurman teases that iOS 18 will usher in a new era of customization for users.

One anticipated alteration, as reported by MacRumors, suggests that iPhone owners will gain the ability to freely position app icons on the grid, enabling the creation of gaps on the screen- a departure from previous constraints.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro may get enhanced on-device AI capabilities with new A18 Pro chip

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

AI at the Core

Apple seems poised to deliver its most substantial update yet with iOS 18, placing a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). Throughout the operating system, AI-powered features are expected to enhance user experiences. Additionally, there are murmurs of potential integration of chatbot capabilities via Google's Gemini.

Rumours also hint at the inclusion of advanced accessibility features. Notably, an expansion of the existing "Conversation Boost" feature in AirPods Pro may transform it into a more sophisticated form of hearing aid technology.

Also read: Lava Blaze Curve 5G review: A budget phone with a sleek design, vibrant display and more

Strategic Integration of AI

The integration of AI represents a strategic move by Apple to keep pace with competitors. Among the reported AI enhancements are improvements to Siri, AI-curated playlists for Apple Music, AI-driven document creation within the iWork suite, and more intelligent reply suggestions in Messages.

Gurman previously hinted at Apple's interest in partnering with Google or OpenAI for AI integration in iOS 18, though specifics remain undisclosed. These AI-driven features aim to streamline daily tasks and improve overall efficiency for users.

In tandem with iOS 18, Apple is expected to unveil updates for its other operating systems, including iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and the latest macOS iteration.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A35 review: Amazing design, display and battery, but does it tick all the boxes? Find out

Traditionally, Apple releases the first developer betas in June, with a public rollout scheduled for the fall- likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup in September.

Anticipation mounts as Apple is poised to confirm the date for WWDC 2024 in the coming weeks. Historically, the company announces the event and sends out invitations in March or April.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 14:09 IST
Home Mobile News iOS 18 may bring more customization options, AI integration to iPhone’s home screen
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray
GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets