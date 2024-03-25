iOS 18 may bring more customization options, AI integration to iPhone’s home screen

In the latest insights from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, tech expert Mark Gurman hints at significant changes coming to the iPhone's home screen with the launch of iOS 18. While details remain somewhat scarce, Mark Gurman teases that iOS 18 will usher in a new era of customization for users.

One anticipated alteration, as reported by MacRumors, suggests that iPhone owners will gain the ability to freely position app icons on the grid, enabling the creation of gaps on the screen- a departure from previous constraints.

AI at the Core

Apple seems poised to deliver its most substantial update yet with iOS 18, placing a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). Throughout the operating system, AI-powered features are expected to enhance user experiences. Additionally, there are murmurs of potential integration of chatbot capabilities via Google's Gemini.

Rumours also hint at the inclusion of advanced accessibility features. Notably, an expansion of the existing "Conversation Boost" feature in AirPods Pro may transform it into a more sophisticated form of hearing aid technology.

Strategic Integration of AI

The integration of AI represents a strategic move by Apple to keep pace with competitors. Among the reported AI enhancements are improvements to Siri, AI-curated playlists for Apple Music, AI-driven document creation within the iWork suite, and more intelligent reply suggestions in Messages.

Gurman previously hinted at Apple's interest in partnering with Google or OpenAI for AI integration in iOS 18, though specifics remain undisclosed. These AI-driven features aim to streamline daily tasks and improve overall efficiency for users.

In tandem with iOS 18, Apple is expected to unveil updates for its other operating systems, including iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and the latest macOS iteration.

Traditionally, Apple releases the first developer betas in June, with a public rollout scheduled for the fall- likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup in September.

Anticipation mounts as Apple is poised to confirm the date for WWDC 2024 in the coming weeks. Historically, the company announces the event and sends out invitations in March or April.