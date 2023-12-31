In just a few hours from now, the clock will strike 12 and the world will welcome the year 2024. It is an occasion to celebrate with friends and family and to prepare your New Year's resolutions. But if you are away from your loved ones, it is also the time to reach out to them to wish them well for the year ahead. However, you cannot send the same ‘Happy New Year 2024' message you share with your elders and family with your friends. It requires you to come up with different creative messages. If you are struggling with this, don't worry. We asked the three prominent AI chatbots — OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Copilot — and they gave us some really good suggestions. Let us check them out.

To keep it consistent, we kept the text prompt the same across the three chatbots and kept it fairly simple. We asked it to “suggest unique Happy New Year 2024 wishes for family, friends, special someone, colleagues, and a funny one”. This is what they came up with.

ChatGPT's Happy New Year 2024 wishes

For Family: As we step into a new year, may our family bond grow stronger, and our moments together become even more precious. Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Happy New Year to my cherished family!

For Friends: To my amazing squad, may our adventures be wild, our laughter contagious, and our friendship unbreakable. Here's to another year of making unforgettable memories together. Happy New Year, my fabulous friends!

For Special Someone: As the clock strikes midnight, I want to be with you, welcoming the new year wrapped in your warmth. May our love deepen, and our journey together be filled with joy and shared dreams. Happy New Year, my love.

For Colleagues: Wishing my incredible colleagues a year of professional achievements, collaborative successes, and a healthy work-life balance. May our team spirit soar to new heights in the coming year. Happy New Year to an amazing work family!

Funny: Here's to another year of pretending to understand office meetings, mastering the art of looking busy, and trying not to trip over imaginary deadlines. May your coffee be strong, and your internet connection stronger. Happy New Year, fellow professional jugglers!

Google Bard's Happy New Year 2024 wishes

For Family:

Memory Maker: "Here's to creating more hilarious mishaps and heartwarming memories in 2024! Happy New Year, fam!"

Gratitude & Growth: "Cheers to the ones who always have my back, even when I trip over my own feet. Thank you for another year of unconditional love. May 2024 be our healthiest, happiest year yet!"

Future Focus: "To the future generations in this crazy family, let's make 2024 the year we all conquer new heights. Remember, no matter how tall we grow, family will always be the root holding us strong. Happy New Year!"

For Friends:

Adventure Buddies: "2024: more spontaneous road trips, less awkward silences, and a whole lot of laughter (even at each other's expense). Happy New Year, adventure buddy!"

The Unfiltered Truth: "Here's to the one who knows all my embarrassing stories and still thinks I'm hilarious (or at least pretends to). Cheers to another year of unfiltered friendship! Happy New Year!"

Supportive Soulmate: “Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings when I felt like I couldn't fly. May 2024 be filled with sunshine and tailwinds for both of us. Happy New Year, my friend!”

For Special Someone:

Starry-Eyed Romance: "With you by my side, every day feels like a New Year's Eve celebration. Let's make 2024 sparkle even brighter than your eyes. Happy New Year, my love!"

Shared Journey: "Here's to another year of tangled limbs, whispered secrets, and adventures hand-in-hand. May 2024 be our most beautiful chapter yet. Happy New Year, my soulmate!"

Inside Joke: "Remember that time we...? Yeah, let's not do that again in 2024. But everything else? More please! Happy New Year, you crazy, wonderful human!"

For Colleague:

Work-Life Balance Remix: "May 2024 be the year we slay deadlines without sacrificing sanity. Here's to happy meetings, productive coffee breaks, and celebrating each other's successes! Happy New Year, teamwork champion!"

Office Shenanigans: "To the one who makes Monday mornings bearable with terrible puns and even worse coffee habits. Cheers to surviving another year, and possibly conquering the photocopier! Happy New Year, fellow cubicle warrior!"

Humorous Appreciation: "Thank you for keeping me awake during those endless spreadsheets with your contagious laughter. May 2024 be filled with promotions (for you) and fewer paper cuts (for both of us). Happy New Year, office bestie!"

Funny:

"May your 2024 be as epic as Beyoncé's halftime show, as smooth as your favorite meme, and as stress-free as a three-day weekend. Happy New Year!"

"Here's to a year where your resolutions actually last longer than your gym membership. Cheers to 2024, the year we finally figure out how to fold fitted sheets! Happy New Year!"

"I hope your 2024 is so good, it makes 2023 look like a Netflix documentary about someone else's terrible life. Happy New Year, party people!"

Microsoft Copilot's Happy New Year 2024 wishes

For family: As we welcome the new year, I'm so grateful for having you as my family. You have been my pillar of strength and support throughout the year. I wish you all the happiness, health, and prosperity in 2024. May we always stay united and cherish our bond. Happy New Year!

For friend: You are more than a friend to me. You are my partner in crime, my confidant, my soulmate. You have made this year unforgettable with your fun, laughter, and adventure. I can't wait to see what 2024 has in store for us. Let's make it the best year ever. Happy New Year, my friend!

For special someone: You are the reason why I smile every day. You are the light of my life, the love of my heart, the dream of my soul. You have filled my year with joy, romance, and passion. I want to spend every moment of 2024 with you. You are my everything. Happy New Year, my love!

For colleague: It has been a pleasure working with you this year. You are a great colleague, a valuable team member, and a wonderful person. You have shown your dedication, professionalism, and creativity in every project. I appreciate your hard work and support. I hope 2024 brings you more success and satisfaction. Happy New Year, my colleague!

Funny: I know 2023 was a tough year for you. You had to deal with a lot of challenges, stress, and disappointments. But don't worry, 2024 will be different. It will be worse. Just kidding! I hope 2024 will be a fantastic year for you. You deserve all the happiness and laughter in the world. Happy New Year, my funny friend!

Interestingly, we found ChatGPT's wishes to be the most formal. Google Bard's responses were the most diverse, quirky, and topical. Microsoft Copilot had the most elaborate messages. Use them wisely.

Happy new year!