Home Tech News Man scammed out of Rs. 40000 via AI-based video call on WhatsApp; know how to catch deep fakes

Man scammed out of Rs. 40000 via AI-based video call on WhatsApp; know how to catch deep fakes

On July 16, Artificial Intelligence-based, deep fake technology, tools were utilized in WhatsApp video calls, defrauding a man of Rs. 40000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 11:32 IST
A man was cheated of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 over an AI-based video call on WhatsApp.
A man was cheated of 40,000 over an AI-based video call on WhatsApp. (Pixabay)
A man was cheated of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 over an AI-based video call on WhatsApp.
A man was cheated of 40,000 over an AI-based video call on WhatsApp. (Pixabay)

Yet another online scam was reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and this one was quite novel in its scope and implementation. A man was cheated of Rs. 40000 through an AI-based video call. The victim got a video call from an unidentified number and the caller acted as a former colleague. The reason why the victim was duped was because the cybercriminals used Artificial intelligence tools to successfully impersonate someone the man knew. The scam was carried out through WhatsApp video calling.

During the investigation, Kerala's cyber wing traced the money trail and contacted the specific bank to block the amount after receiving the scam information on Friday.

The victim, named Radhakrishnan, received a WhatsApp video call from what sounded like his former colleague in Andhra Pradesh. According to Cyber Wing SP, Hari Sankar, "The scammers used an AI-based video interface to impersonate his friend and sought money." Radhakrishnan saw his former colleague in the video call.

However, he became suspicious when they called him again asking for more money. Finally, to confirm and clear his doubts, Radhakrishnan actually called his colleagues on his real number to confirm and he found out that he was being scammed.

How AI-based video interface is used to impersonate someone?

The term is famously known as audio or video “deep fake technology”. With the help of artificial intelligence-based tools, the trickster generates synthetic audio, video, images, and virtual personas. These crimes were used to impersonate celebrities and generate fake news and statements but now these cyber crooks have got a new way to trick normal people out of their money.

AI-based impersonation risk has grown over the past years and now cyber criminals have got new ways to scam the general public. There is also the potential to fool traditional systems of identifying verification by training machine learning algorithms to mimic human characteristics, such as voice, face, and handwriting.

A wide range of AI tools are now being used to impersonate people for malicious purposes, such as scamming, spreading false information, and stealing identities.

How to identify AI-based impersonation risk?

Kerala Cyber Wing informed the public about scammers using AI-based tools which can impersonate any person in terms of face and voice. To identify such scams, you'll actually see a blurred background and basic facial movements of the chin, eyes, and lip movement. This is generally not normal for any living person to do.

They also urged the public to contact the Kerala Cyber Help Line number '1930' in case of any such phone calls.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 10:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets