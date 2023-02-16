MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launches for affordable gaming phones

MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 8200 have amassed all the attention for their high performance in midrange phones and now, there's a new one. MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 7200, which also introduces the new Dimensity 7000 series of midrange chips. The Dimensity 7200 boasts modern AI imaging features, powerful gaming optimizations, and high 5G speeds. At the same time, the chip is also designed keeping in mind power savings for extended battery life.

The Dimensity 7200 relies on the same TSMC 4nm second-generation process found in the flagship Dimensity 9200 chip. You get an octa-core CPU consisting of two ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked up to 2.8GHz, and six Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. MediaTek's built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) maximizes the efficiency of AI tasks and AI-fusion processing.

Dimensity 7200 launches for gamers on a budget

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

For gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology offers AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings. Additionally, there is CPU and GPU smart resource optimization to allow for better battery life, as well as other upgrades for smoother gameplay experiences. Note that the chipset integrates an ARM Mali G610 GPU.

The Dimensity 7200 utilizes MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP to support 200MP main cameras. The chipset enables video capturing with 4K HDR video, and allows users to simultaneously capture content from two cameras at Full HD resolution. The focus system improves with an all-pixel autofocus technology.

The Dimensity 7200 has a 3GPP Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem that enables up to 4.7 Gbps downlink. It also supports triband Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and next-gen Bluetooth 5.3. MediaTek promises best-in-class cellular power efficiency. For reliable coverage everywhere, the chipset supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR.

Additionally, the Dimensity 7200 includes support for up to 6400 Mbps memory frequency and UFS 3.1 for maximum storage, MediaTek MiraVision Display with HDR supporting HDR10+, CUVA HDR and Dolby HDR, and up to Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for displays.

The Dimensity 7200 will be available in new smartphones launching in the global market in Q1 2023.