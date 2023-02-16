    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launches for affordable gaming phones

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launches for affordable gaming phones

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset launches for affordable gaming phones, offering high end performance.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 14:08 IST
    Dimensity 7200
    The Dimensity 7200 relies on the same TSMC 4nm second-generation process found in the flagship Dimensity 9200 chip.
    Dimensity 7200
    The Dimensity 7200 relies on the same TSMC 4nm second-generation process found in the flagship Dimensity 9200 chip.

    MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 8200 have amassed all the attention for their high performance in midrange phones and now, there's a new one. MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 7200, which also introduces the new Dimensity 7000 series of midrange chips. The Dimensity 7200 boasts modern AI imaging features, powerful gaming optimizations, and high 5G speeds. At the same time, the chip is also designed keeping in mind power savings for extended battery life.

    The Dimensity 7200 relies on the same TSMC 4nm second-generation process found in the flagship Dimensity 9200 chip. You get an octa-core CPU consisting of two ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked up to 2.8GHz, and six Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. MediaTek's built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) maximizes the efficiency of AI tasks and AI-fusion processing.

    Dimensity 7200 launches for gamers on a budget

    “The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

    For gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology offers AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings. Additionally, there is CPU and GPU smart resource optimization to allow for better battery life, as well as other upgrades for smoother gameplay experiences. Note that the chipset integrates an ARM Mali G610 GPU.

    The Dimensity 7200 utilizes MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP to support 200MP main cameras. The chipset enables video capturing with 4K HDR video, and allows users to simultaneously capture content from two cameras at Full HD resolution. The focus system improves with an all-pixel autofocus technology.

    The Dimensity 7200 has a 3GPP Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem that enables up to 4.7 Gbps downlink. It also supports triband Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and next-gen Bluetooth 5.3. MediaTek promises best-in-class cellular power efficiency. For reliable coverage everywhere, the chipset supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR.

    Additionally, the Dimensity 7200 includes support for up to 6400 Mbps memory frequency and UFS 3.1 for maximum storage, MediaTek MiraVision Display with HDR supporting HDR10+, CUVA HDR and Dolby HDR, and up to Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for displays.

    The Dimensity 7200 will be available in new smartphones launching in the global market in Q1 2023.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 14:08 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble