Home Tech News MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 14:20 IST
RCB vs RR
MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (PTI)
RCB vs RR
MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (PTI)

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: The 54th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight, May 9. At this stage of the tournament, no team can take a game for granted, and for both teams, every game is a matter of their survival. If you are looking to build a team for your online cricket fantasy game, then we will provide the probable playing 11, pitch report, and the best performers who can provide a bang for your buck. Check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

RCB have registered 10 points in 10 games and while their batting unit has been performing decently, the bowling unit has been a big disappointment. MI also has the same points on the table but due to a poor net run rate, they find themselves in the 8th position. Mumbai's biggest issue has been their inconsistent batting and they will be looking to bring their best efforts for tonight's game.

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch report

The 54th game of the season between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-innings score at Wankhede is 170 runs. The pitch favors pacers and spinners tend to struggle here. Interestingly, only 33 percent of the teams batting first have won the game here. This season, the team chasing the target has won four out of five games at this venue so toss may have a significant impact on the results.

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Probable Playing 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: High-value players

MI: Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla can be the key players for Mumbai Indians tonight.

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj have the potential to be disrupters in tonight's game.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 14:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets