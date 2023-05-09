MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: The 54th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight, May 9. At this stage of the tournament, no team can take a game for granted, and for both teams, every game is a matter of their survival. If you are looking to build a team for your online cricket fantasy game, then we will provide the probable playing 11, pitch report, and the best performers who can provide a bang for your buck. Check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

RCB have registered 10 points in 10 games and while their batting unit has been performing decently, the bowling unit has been a big disappointment. MI also has the same points on the table but due to a poor net run rate, they find themselves in the 8th position. Mumbai's biggest issue has been their inconsistent batting and they will be looking to bring their best efforts for tonight's game.

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch report

The 54th game of the season between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-innings score at Wankhede is 170 runs. The pitch favors pacers and spinners tend to struggle here. Interestingly, only 33 percent of the teams batting first have won the game here. This season, the team chasing the target has won four out of five games at this venue so toss may have a significant impact on the results.

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: Probable Playing 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

MI vs RCB Dream11 predictions: High-value players

MI: Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla can be the key players for Mumbai Indians tonight.

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj have the potential to be disrupters in tonight's game.