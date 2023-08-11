Home Tech News MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 first round seat allocation result today; Check online and 3 Preparation apps

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 first round seat allocation result today; Check online and 3 Preparation apps

Now that the MP NEET PG result has been declared, the first round of seat allocation results will also be released today at dme.mponline.gov.in. Know details

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 17:24 IST
5 best apps to prepare for NEET exam
SWAYAM:  This online app has been launched by the Government of India. This app offers proctored exams for aspirants for a small fee for a guided preparation.
1/5 SWAYAM:  This online app has been launched by the Government of India. This app offers proctored exams for aspirants for a small fee for a guided preparation. (Swayam/Playstore)
image caption
2/5 Vedantu: It offers both live and recorded classes from online tutors.  This app provides revision notes, and previous year’s NEET questions in pdf form along with chapter-wise regular tests and full syllabus tests and you will get the topic-wise micro-course for NEET. (Vedantu/playstore)
image caption
3/5 Doubtnut: This app is famous for its instant doubt-solving facility. If you get any doubt then you can click a picture of the question and upload it to this app and within a few seconds, you will get your solution. This app is also available for Hindi medium students. (Doubnut/Playstore)
image caption
4/5 NEETPrep: This app provides live and recorded classes, bilingual classes, and revision notes in pdf form. It also offers NCERT books in pdf form. Their mock test series is most popular among NEET aspirants. (NEETPrep/ Playstore)
image caption
5/5 Unacademy: This app offers some free live classes along with the tips for strategic preparation. If you take a plus subscription then you will get study material and doubt-clearing sessions. (Unacademy/Playstore)
NEET PG
View all Images
Neet PG counselling schedule has been out on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. (Pexels)

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is likely to release the results of the NEET PG seat allocation for the first round today, August 11, 2023. Aspirants interested in securing admission to MD, MS, and MDS programs within state medical or dental colleges should visit dme.mponline.gov.in to view the results. They are required to retrieve their seat allocation letters from the login portal.

In accordance with the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 timetable, candidates who have been shortlisted must either report to their allocated institution or express their willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and August 18, 2023.

To ascertain the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 result, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the link for NEET PG seat allocation results on the homepage

3. Enter your registration number and password

4. The result of MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 will be displayed on the screen

5. Save the PDF for future reference

For those who were unable to secure a seat this year, there are several noteworthy applications that can significantly aid in preparing for NEET 2023:

1. NEETPrep

NEETPrep offers complimentary practice questions, online assessments, and interactive sessions to address doubts. It also features comprehensive video lectures covering 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus, alongside an extensive 480-hour study material collection for medical aspirants.

2. SWAYAM

SWAYAM provides web-based courses accessible through their website and mobile application. Users need to register to access the courses, and the platform also conducts supervised exams for a nominal fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET

This application extends coaching for IIT JEE & NEET and delivers live virtual classes as well as offline classroom alternatives.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy is a highly regarded application for NEET preparation. It delivers both live and recorded classes, complimentary motivational and strategic videos, and study materials. Subscribers of the premium version can additionally participate in doubt-resolution sessions.

5. Vedantu

Vedantu offers live and recorded classes conducted by online educators. The platform provides revision notes, prior-year NEET question papers, tests covering individual chapters and the entire syllabus, as well as doubt-solving sessions.

By leveraging these apps, students can enrich their learning journey and amplify their prospects of succeeding in the NEET entrance examination. Dive into these preparation tools to excel in your professional aspirations.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 17:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets