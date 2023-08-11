MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 first round seat allocation result today; Check online and 3 Preparation apps

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is likely to release the results of the NEET PG seat allocation for the first round today, August 11, 2023. Aspirants interested in securing admission to MD, MS, and MDS programs within state medical or dental colleges should visit dme.mponline.gov.in to view the results. They are required to retrieve their seat allocation letters from the login portal.

In accordance with the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 timetable, candidates who have been shortlisted must either report to their allocated institution or express their willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and August 18, 2023.

To ascertain the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 result, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the link for NEET PG seat allocation results on the homepage

3. Enter your registration number and password

4. The result of MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 will be displayed on the screen

5. Save the PDF for future reference

