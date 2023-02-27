    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 27 Feb 2023: Venus-Jupiter conjunction

    NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 27 Feb 2023: Venus-Jupiter conjunction

    NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is the view of an unusual ray of light during the Venus and Jupiter conjunction. What is it? NASA explains.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 16:47 IST
    Venus and Jupiter conjunction
    Venus and Jupiter will reach their closest angular proximity in the next few days. (Image Credit & Copyright: Ruslan Merzlyakov)
    Venus and Jupiter conjunction
    Venus and Jupiter will reach their closest angular proximity in the next few days. (Image Credit & Copyright: Ruslan Merzlyakov)

    One of the most exciting celestial events, the Venus and Jupiter conjunction is on. This is a rare planetary conjunction that has brought two or more planets closer together as viewed from Earth. Throughout the month of February, astronomers and skywatchers have been kept busy along with NASA and all of them have shared a images of the same.

    Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day also features the view of Venus and Jupiter, but with an unusual ray of light extending from the horizon. What is it? NASA explained, it is the “Dust orbiting the Sun. The dust was emitted mostly from faint Jupiter-family comets and slowly spirals into the Sun.” It is known as Zodiacal light, a band of dust reflecting sunlight from the inner Solar System which becomes noticeable during certain periods when observed after sunset or before sunrise.

    The featured NASA photo of the day is an HDR image, captured in mid-February from the Sierra Nevada National Park in Spain. It shows the glowing band of zodiacal light going right in front of the bright evening planets Jupiter and Venus. “Emitted from well behind the zodiacal light is a dark night sky that prominently includes the Pleiades star cluster,” NASA further explained. In the evening sky, Jupiter and Venus are currently in the process of switching places, and they will reach their closest angular proximity in the next few days.

    Venus and Jupiter Conjunction

    According to a report from EarthSky.org, Venus and Jupiter conjunction can be seen on March 1-2, 2023 when they will be at their closest point in the sky. This celestial event will occur on both days. It is said to take place at 5 AM CST (5:00 PM IST) on March 2, 2023. It will be possible to observe both planets through a single binocular field of view during March 1-2. So, be sure not to miss this chance!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 16:47 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new