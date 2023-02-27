NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 27 Feb 2023: Venus-Jupiter conjunction

One of the most exciting celestial events, the Venus and Jupiter conjunction is on. This is a rare planetary conjunction that has brought two or more planets closer together as viewed from Earth. Throughout the month of February, astronomers and skywatchers have been kept busy along with NASA and all of them have shared a images of the same.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day also features the view of Venus and Jupiter, but with an unusual ray of light extending from the horizon. What is it? NASA explained, it is the “Dust orbiting the Sun. The dust was emitted mostly from faint Jupiter-family comets and slowly spirals into the Sun.” It is known as Zodiacal light, a band of dust reflecting sunlight from the inner Solar System which becomes noticeable during certain periods when observed after sunset or before sunrise.

The featured NASA photo of the day is an HDR image, captured in mid-February from the Sierra Nevada National Park in Spain. It shows the glowing band of zodiacal light going right in front of the bright evening planets Jupiter and Venus. “Emitted from well behind the zodiacal light is a dark night sky that prominently includes the Pleiades star cluster,” NASA further explained. In the evening sky, Jupiter and Venus are currently in the process of switching places, and they will reach their closest angular proximity in the next few days.

Venus and Jupiter Conjunction

According to a report from EarthSky.org, Venus and Jupiter conjunction can be seen on March 1-2, 2023 when they will be at their closest point in the sky. This celestial event will occur on both days. It is said to take place at 5 AM CST (5:00 PM IST) on March 2, 2023. It will be possible to observe both planets through a single binocular field of view during March 1-2. So, be sure not to miss this chance!