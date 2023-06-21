Home Tech News New Microsoft Orca AI model can learn and mimic GPT 4 models; here is what you get

New Microsoft Orca AI model can learn and mimic GPT 4 models; here is what you get

Meet Orca, Microsoft’s new AI model that can mimic other large AI models, while getting rid of the formidable challenges posed by large-scale data handling and task variety.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 15:53 IST
Microsoft Orca
Orca is an open-source model that can mimic other LLMs such as ChatGPT. (Pexels)
Microsoft Orca
Orca is an open-source model that can mimic other LLMs such as ChatGPT. (Pexels)

Like many other companies like Google, Microsoft too is heavily investing in AI. Its multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is just another example of the company's vision, led by CEO Satya Nadella. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Google Bard have vast capabilities, their extensive sizes require large computing resources, leading to limitations. To counter this, Microsoft has recently introduced Orca, a 13-billion parameter model that learns to imitate the reasoning process of Large Foundation Models (LFMs).

Meet Orca

Unlike ChatGPT, Microsoft Orca is a smaller AI model, developed and tailored for specific use cases. According to a Microsoft research paper, Orca learns from a vast database of information that is provided by GPT 4's approximately one trillion parameters, including explanation traces, intricate instructions, and detailed thought processes, while getting rid of the formidable challenges posed by large-scale data handling and task variety. Due to its smaller size, Orca does not require large, dedicated computing resources. As a result, it can be optimized and tailored for specific applications without the need for a large-scale data center.

One of the most notable factors of this AI model is its open-source architecture. Unlike privately owned ChatGPT and Google Bard, Orca supports an open-source framework, meaning that the public can contribute to the development and improvement of the small LFM. It can take on the private models built by large tech companies by harnessing the power of the public.

While it is based on the foundations of Vicuna, another instruction-tuned model, Orca surpasses its capabilities by 100 percent on complex zero-shot reasoning benchmarks such as Big-Bench Hard (BBH) and by 42 percent on AGIEval.

A ChatGPT rival

According to the research paper, Orca not only surpasses other instruction-tuned models but also performs at par with OpenAI's ChatGPT in BBH benchmarks, despite its smaller size. Moreover, it also displays academic prowess in competitive exams like LSAT, GRE, and GMAT, both in zero-shot settings without CoT, although it trails behind GPT-4.

Microsoft's research team claims that Orca has the capability to learn through step-by-step explanations, from both human experts as well as other Large Language Models (LLMs), in a bid to improve model capabilities and skills.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 14:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets