New YouTube redesign in testing: Library ‘Tab’ killed off

In a bid to enhance user interaction and streamline access to various features, Google is currently experimenting with a fresh look for the Android version of its beloved YouTube app. The test entails replacing the familiar "Library" tab with a novel "You" tab and relocating the user's avatar or profile picture to the bottom navigation bar.

YouTube has long prided itself on maintaining a unique design language, setting it apart from other Google apps. Now, the video-sharing giant is embarking on a noteworthy redesign, ushering in the era of the "You" tab.

A Streamlined User Profile

This transformative move seesYouTube bidding adieu to the profile avatar that once nestled in the top-right corner, opting instead to place it firmly in the bottom bar. Serving as the icon for the all-new "You" tab, this revamped section combines the functionality of the previous account menu and the Library. This shift disrupts the uniformity seen across all Google apps, taking a cue from the aesthetics of popular social media platforms like Instagram, according to a 9to5Google report.

Upon diving into the "You" tab, users will first encounter their channel information along with quick-access buttons for tasks such as switching accounts, managing their Google Account, and initiating Incognito mode. The settings for the app can now be swiftly accessed through a dedicated gear icon, exclusive to this page, offering users an expedited route to their preferences.

A Revamped Content Organisation

Further down the revamped interface, carousels for "History" and "Playlists" come into view, with the latter no longer presented as a continuous list—a departure from its previous Library-like appearance. This change signifies a shift away from the Library paradigm, a decision that aligns with the evolving role of the YouTube app in contrast to its music and TV counterparts.

As users scroll down the "You" tab, they will discover sections for "Your Videos," "Downloads," "Your Clips," "Your Movies," "Your Premium Benefits," "Time Watched," and "Help & Feedback," providing a comprehensive overview of their YouTube experience.

It's important to note that these updates are currently in the testing phase and have been rolled out to a select group of Android users for evaluation and feedback. Google aims to fine-tune the "You" tab based on user input before making it available to a wider audience.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!