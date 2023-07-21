Home Tech News Nokia CEO says carriers face substantial 5G investment needs

Nokia CEO says carriers face substantial 5G investment needs

The chief executive of Nokia Oyj signaled that a near-term decline in operator demand for 5G gear in a worsening economy will turn out to be a passing phenomenon given a “substantial need” to invest in those networks globally.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 07:13 IST
Nokia C22 launched at just Rs. 7999 in India; Check what's SPECIAL here
Nokia C22
1/6 Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is said to have three-day life with a 5000 mAh battery.  (Nokia)
image caption
2/6 For photography experience, it boasts a dual 13MP camera setup at the rear and 8MP selfie cameras backed by advanced imaging algorithms. (Nokia)
image caption
3/6 Nokia C22 is powered by an octa-core processor and the Android 13 (Go edition) straight out of the box.  (Nokia)
image caption
4/6 For security, this budget phone also features face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor.  (Nokia)
image caption
5/6 The Nokia C22 is available in India from today in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colours, with prices starting from just Rs. 7999.  (Nokia)
image caption
6/6 It comes in 4GB (2GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 6GB (4GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) coupled with a 64GB storage option. (Nokia)
Nokia
View all Images
Nokia on Friday delivered an unscheduled profit warning, downgrading its full-year guidance due to a weakening fifth-generation mobile equipment market. (REUTERS)

The chief executive of Nokia Oyj signaled that a near-term decline in operator demand for 5G gear in a worsening economy will turn out to be a passing phenomenon given a “substantial need” to invest in those networks globally.

Nokia on Thursday reiterated that challenges stemming from a deteriorating economic outlook and customers working through existing inventory intensified in the second quarter and are set to continue in the second half. It had made similar remarks last week when cutting its full-year guidance.

“We are of the opinion that this has to be a question of timing because data traffic continues to grow 20 to 30% per year globally,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in an interview. “In Mobile Networks there is still substantial need for operators to invest in 5G globally with only approximately 25% of the potential mid-band 5G base stations so far deployed outside China. ”

Nokia on Friday delivered an unscheduled profit warning, downgrading its full-year guidance due to a weakening fifth-generation mobile equipment market. It's facing macro-economic headwinds as customers continue to work through inventories that had grown during global supply-chain disruptions. Nokia's move came on the heels of a gloomier outlook from Swedish competitor Ericsson, which similarly had said that its North American business was facing low sales as carriers continue to reduce inventory levels.

Nokia is banking on operators not wanting to fall behind their rivals in expanding 5G coverage.

“There's strong competition between operators. If one operator slows down for a longer period of time, they will lose competitiveness,” Lundmark said. “We believe that the competitive situation will drive their investments. When exactly they will start accelerating again is very difficult to say at this stage.”

Nokia expects to see second-half net sales “broadly similar” to the first half in both Network Infrastructure and Mobile Networks with some sequential improvement visible into the fourth quarter.

As disclosed in the preliminary release, the company now expects to book sales of €23.2 billion to €24.6 billion ($26 billion to $27.6 billion) this year, less than its forecast had been. It forecasts a comparable operating margin in a range of 11.5% to 13%, with the top end of that range previously seen at 14%.

Nokia had on Friday unveiled second-quarter net sales of about €5.7 billion, flat year-on-year on a constant currency basis, and with a comparable operating margin of 11%. The quarter included a €80 million benefit from catch-up net sales in Nokia Technologies.

The company also reiterated the message that it would continue to take measures to remain on track to meet its long-term targets — growing faster than the market and delivering a comparable operating margin of at least 14%.

“We have €3.7 billion net cash on our balance sheet,” Lundmark said. “We have the financial muscle to navigate through these stormy waters that we are seeing right now.”

Key Figures

  • Second-quarter adjusted operating profit €626 million, estimate €758.3 million
  • Second-quarter adjusted gross margin 38.8%, estimate 38.9%
  • Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share €0.07, estimate €0.08

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 07:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets