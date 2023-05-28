Home Tech News No caution! Nvidia CEO says those without AI expertise will be left behind

No caution! Nvidia CEO says those without AI expertise will be left behind

Firms and individuals should familiarize themselves with artificial intelligence (AI) or risk losing out, according to Nvidia Corp. co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 28 2023, 22:03 IST
AI comes to Microsoft Teams Premium; check advanced features
image caption
1/5 The advance feature of team premium is  Intelligent recap, with this you can save time spent reviewing meeting recordings. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 The next one in the advanced feature list is Personalized timeline markers. With this feature you can decide the and fix the revisit time of the meeting . (microsoft)
image caption
3/5 Live Translation is another one in the list of features which comes with AI-powered real-time translations in 40 spoken languages, everyone can participate regardless of their native language. (Microsoft)
image caption
4/5 Next one is Customized meeting templates. With meeting templates, IT admins can create different templates for different types of meetings, such as client calls, brainstorming sessions, or help desk calls. It can also reduce the need to adjust settings for every meeting.  (Microsoft)
Last but not the least one in the features list is More Protected. Watermarking, a new meeting option, can help to deter leaks when sharing sensitive or confidential meeting content. 
5/5 Last but not the least one in the features list is More Protected. Watermarking, a new meeting option, can help to deter leaks when sharing sensitive or confidential meeting content.  (Microsoft)
nvidia
View all Images
Jensen Huang, unlike other prominent figures in the global AI ecosystem, such as Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai, Baidu Inc.’s Robin Li and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, did not offer any note of caution on AI. (REUTERS)

Firms and individuals should familiarize themselves with artificial intelligence or risk losing out, according to Nvidia Corp. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

Huang, whose chip design company reached an all-time high Friday fueled by huge demand from AI service providers, gave a commencement address on Saturday saying the new technology will transform the corporate landscape and change every single job.

“Agile companies will take advantage of AI and boost their position. Companies less so will perish,” the CEO told graduating students at the National Taiwan University in Taipei. “While some worry that AI may take their jobs, someone who's expert with AI will.”

The technology, thrust into the popular consciousness by OpenAI's ChatGPT late last year, will be used as a copilot to supercharge the performance of workers across a wide range of industries, while also creating new jobs that

Nvidia's processors are the gold standard for training AI models such as the one underpinning ChatGPT. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the primary beneficiary of the race to offer rivals to OpenAI's technology. Huang, unlike other prominent figures in the global AI ecosystem, such as Alphabet Inc.'s Sundar Pichai, Baidu Inc.'s Robin Li and OpenAI's Sam Altman, did not offer any note of caution.

Huang told the students to create something new in the AI age fast, or risk getting left behind.

“In 40 years, we created the PC, Internet, mobile, cloud, and now the AI era. What will you create? Whatever it is, run after it like we did. Run, don't walk,” he said. “Either you are running for food, or you are running from becoming food.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 May, 22:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

    Trending News

    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023
    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets